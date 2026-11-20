RIYADH: As hot pot restaurants continue to gain popularity in the Saudi capital, Habibi Hot Pot in Olaya offers diners a chance to explore Chinese-style communal dining, where the experience revolves around cooking fresh ingredients in simmering broth at the table.

The restaurant follows an all-you-can-eat concept, with individual hot pots for those who prefer their own selection of flavors and larger shared pots for groups.

The atmosphere is lively and casual, making it a suitable choice for families, friends or colleagues looking for a relaxed meal. Rather than ordering a finished dish, you take control of the cooking process, choosing your ingredients and deciding how long each should remain in the broth.

The selection includes thinly sliced meats, shrimp, vegetables and rice noodles, allowing diners to experiment with different combinations. The choice of broths adds another layer of customization, although hot pot newcomers may find the number of options slightly overwhelming.

One of the restaurant's distinguishing features is its selection of prepared Chinese dishes alongside the traditional hot pot ingredients. Fried rice, stir-fried noodles and crispy fried shrimp provide alternatives for those who want something ready to eat while waiting for their hot pot to cook.

The drinks and dessert selection also sets Habibi Hot Pot apart from more conventional hot pot restaurants. Unlimited bubble tea, soft drinks and Asian-style ice cream are included in the buffet, making the experience particularly appealing to those who enjoy variety.

At SR100 ($26.67) per person before 5 p.m. and SR119 afterward, the restaurant offers considerable variety for the price, especially for larger appetites. However, those looking for a quick meal may find the self-cooking format less convenient.

Parking in the busy Olaya district can also be challenging, although the restaurant reportedly covers the first two hours of paid parking.