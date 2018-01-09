  • Search form

Trump upholds Iran nuclear deal, US sanctions top judge for ‘human rights abuses’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump upheld US participation in the Iran nuclear deal on Friday by waiving US sanctions but aides said it would be...

UN report finds Iran in violation of Yemen arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS: Iran has violated a UN arms embargo by failing to block supplies to Yemen's Houthi rebels of ballistic missiles that were fired at...

Saudi Arabia stadiums welcome female football fans for first time

RIYADH: Female fans were allowed to attend football matches for the first time in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The first match that women attended was...

Russian forces kill militants, destroy drone stockpile in Syria

MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had destroyed a stockpile of drones in Syria's Idlib province after militants used drones to...

Four judges of India’s top court criticize its administration

NEW DELHI: Four sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India on Friday said the administration of the highest court was not in order, warning that...

Opinion
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia stadiums welcome female football fans for first time

RIYADH: Female fans were allowed to attend football matches for the first time in Saudi Arabia on...

Saudi customs bust drug smugglers with haul of 1.3m pills

LONDON: Saudi customs authorities have foiled four attempts to smuggle Captagon pills into the...

MIDDLE EAST

UN report finds Iran in violation of Yemen arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS: Iran has violated a UN arms embargo by failing to block supplies to Yemen's Houthi...

Yemeni media organization: 2,250 violations against journalists since Houthi coup

JEDDAH: A report issued on Friday by the National Organization of Yemeni Media “Sada” revealed that...

WORLD

Merkel’s deal with social democrats opens way to new German govt

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a deal with Social Democrat (SPD) rivals on Friday to open...

US president denies derogatory remarks against migrant countries

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump tweeted a denial on Friday after he was quoted as describing...

BUSINESS

Sterling soars to highest level since Brexit vote

LONDON: Sterling on Friday rocketed to its highest level against the dollar since the UK's vote to...

App looks to plug gaps in Jordan’s transport system

LONDON: Late-running public transport may be a fact of life in Jordan — but one entrepreneur has...

Women attend football match in Saudi Arabia for the first time since ban lifted

Saudi National Camel Festival
Protesters in London call for regime change in Iran
Opinion
Merkel’s deal with social democrats opens way to new German govt
US president denies derogatory remarks against migrant countries
Did Bassma Boussel go under the knife to change her features?
Mary J. Blige gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actresses, shows about women win big at Critics’ Choice
Plot twist as Pakistani soap operas seek to break taboos
US demands release of Iran political prisoners amid torture reports
Protests in Brussels ahead of Iran nuclear meeting
Blaming ‘foreign enemies’ for domestic problems regime policy since 1979: Iran expert
US to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday: State Department
Britain, US failed to cause Iran unrest, claims Khamenei
Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in ‘slap video’ case
Palestinians recall envoy after rally with radical Pakistan cleric
Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces
Palestinians call Guatemala’s Jerusalem embassy move ‘shameful’
Palestinian President Abbas refuses to work with US on peace efforts
Facing critics, Facebook wants feeds to be more ‘meaningful’

NEW YORK: Facebook is tweaking what people see to make their time on it more “meaningful” in a move...

YouTube cuts Logan Paul from projects over Japan suicide victim video

New York: YouTube on Wednesday punished one of its stars, American Logan Paul, over a video that...

Actresses, shows about women win big at Critics’ Choice

SANTA MONICA: It was a good night for women at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which honored women-...

Plot twist as Pakistani soap operas seek to break taboos

ISLAMABAD: In life, she chased fame, hoping to make her mark in Pakistani society. In death,...

Under pressure Antonio Conte refuses to commit to Chelsea

LONDON: Antonio Conte has refused to give any guarantees over his future at Chelsea, adding that “...

Arsene Wenger in danger of tarnishing great Arsenal legacy

LONDON: The FA Cup will not offer redemption for Arsene Wenger this time. No manager has been more...

Saudi football clubs call on women fans to kick off historic weekend matches
Women above 25 to be allowed Saudi tourist visas; no ‘chaperon’ required
Gal Gadot’s Elie Saab gown sparks online row
Oprah mocked for close ties with Weinstein following potential 2020 bid
Saudi Arabia, UAE claim some of the tallest skyscrapers completed in 2017
Outrage as Danish MP calls for Muslims to worship in warehouses
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
Saudi women set to enjoy football in stadium
First women-only car showroom opens in Saudi Arabia

Hope for Mauritanian desert economy as tourists return
Hope for Mauritanian desert economy as tourists return
New ‘emotional’ robots aim to read human feelings
CES: Self-driving suitcases to help travellers with weighty bags
Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal
French homeless man takes Twitter by storm