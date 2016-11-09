  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

Business & Economy

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

Henning Gloystein |Reuters |

A Pacific Bridge tanker vessel is berthed at Bukom Shell refinery off Singapore in this Sept. 29, 2016, photo. Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging ahead in an unexpectedly tight US presidential election, setting world markets on edge. (AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN)

SINGAPORE: Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging ahead in an unexpectedly tight US presidential election, setting world markets on edge.
Crude futures markets roared into action as Trump surprised by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in a series of key contests and opening a path to the White House.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to a session low of $43.07 per barrel, down more than 4 percent from their last close and their lowest since September, before inching back to $43.26 a barrel at 0455 GMT.
International Brent crude futures were down 3.3 percent at $44.51 a barrel.
“This is dejavu of the Brexit moment, very worrying,” said Bob Takai, president at Sumitomo Corp. Global Research in Tokyo, referring to Britain’s surprise vote to leave the European Union in a referendum last June, which led to market turmoil.
The falls in oil came as prices for gold, a traditional safehaven for investors in times of high economic risk jumped, while the dollar fell sharply against a basket of other leading currencies.
“Investors moved into complete ‘risk off’ mode... Trump winning would have negative consequences on the price of oil,” said Jameel Ahmad, vice president of market research at trading platform and research firm FXTM.
“The threat of growth forecasts being downgraded at least over the short-term due to investor uncertainty in theory weakens demand for commodities like oil.”
Trump won the key battleground state of Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, and likely Georgia, and led Clinton in a series of other states that were too close to call.
Elsewhere, a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude inventory figures rising by 4.4 million barrel was also weighing on markets.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Oil reverses losses after Trump win, trades above $46

LONDON Oil reversed early losses of almost 4 percent to trade above 46 a barrel on Wednesday as...

Safe-haven German yields pull off two-week lows as Trump shock eases

LONDON Safe haven German government bond yields bounced off two week lows on Wednesday as the...

Sterling up as markets weigh Trump victory

LONDON Sterling rose against a rattled dollar on Monday in volatile trading after a surprise...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...

50-minute Dubai-Riyadh trip ‘may become possible soon’

DUBAI Dubai has agreed a deal Tuesday with a US startup to evaluate the construction of a near...

Saudi envoy visits GACA pavilion at World Travel Market Fair

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Saudi ambassador in the UK visited the General Authority of Civil...

Albatha Group’s juice and biscuit brands receive halal certification

Albatha Group s Star Juices Amara and Glenda biscuits the UAE based juice and biscuit brands have...

Riyad Bank launches education finance program

As part of its continuous efforts to offer innovative banking services that cater to its...

3M to showcase NTP solutions at SABIC Technical Conference

3M described as a company driven by science and innovation is participating in the 12th Saudi...

DAMAC Properties Dubai reports AED2.84 billion net profit

DAMAC Properties Dubai Co DAMAC a major developer of high end property in the Middle East has...

UK industrial production falls but consumers keep spending

LONDON British industrial output unexpectedly fell in September but there were fresh signs that...

HSBC’s investors fear timetable to find new bosses is slipping

LONDON Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give greater reassurance on succession...

German economy remains robust in third quarter amid Brexit fears

FRANKFURT Germany s economy remained robust in the third quarter even in light of a fresh dip in...

Marks & Spencer to shut 80 stores worldwide

LONDON Britain s Marks Spencer plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad at a cost of...

Around Arab News

Oil reverses losses after Trump win, trades above $46

LONDON Oil reversed early losses of almost 4 percent to trade above 46 a barrel on Wednesday as...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

NEW YORK Donald Trump has stunned America and the world riding a wave of populist resentment to...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new president...

Israel minister says Palestinian state over after Trump win

JERUSALEM Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday the idea of a Palestinian...

Safe-haven German yields pull off two-week lows as Trump shock eases

LONDON Safe haven German government bond yields bounced off two week lows on Wednesday as the...

Sterling up as markets weigh Trump victory

LONDON Sterling rose against a rattled dollar on Monday in volatile trading after a surprise...

‘I’m very afraid’: Muslim shock as Trump heads for victory

Jakarta I m very afraid will there be more wars Will America attack Muslim countries again asked...

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...