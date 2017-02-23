Security information director: Iran asked Al-Zarqawi to kill Iraqi Shiites

JEDDAH: Col. Fahd Abdul Aziz Al-Ghufeili, director of information management and online public administration for intellectual security, on Tuesday said new evidence has emerged of Iran’s involvement to back Al-Qaeda and Daesh in an attempt to weaken Iraq’s American invasion resistance after the Iraq war in 2003.

He said that Iran asked the late Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, a member of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, to kill Iraqi Shiites who were standing with the Sunnis to resist the occupation. Osama Bin Laden then asked Al-Zarqawi not to kill the Shiites due to to Al-Qaeda’s interests with Iran; Iran had separate plans to create disputes between the parties.

Al-Ghufeili made his remarks during a lecture to students at Hail University. He also addressed recruitment methods of youths by extremist groups, the local Okaz daily reported.

The conference was held under the patronage of Hail University’s director, Khalil Al-Ibrahim, and organized by the Mohammed bin Naif Chair for Security Studies.

Following his release from prison Al-Zarqawi attempted to blow up the American Embassy in Jordan. He pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who changed the group’s name to “Organization of the Jihad’s Base in Mesopotamia.”

He added that Daesh uses multiple forms of brutality for the purposes of recruitment, and attracts international media to what is produced from their brutal actions.

Al-Ghufeili pointed out that Daesh’s propaganda elements are aimed at amplifying any action they take, targeting specific audiences, and having a variety of information tools.

Al-Ghufeili stressed in his talk with college students on ways to prevent the propaganda used by these extremist groups through knowing their tactics; clarifying the historical facts they exploit; taking information from trustworthy Islamic scholars; and learning critical thinking on issues discussed by the followers of this extremist ideology.