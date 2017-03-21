‘Salt Bae’ meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, Queen Rania

DUBAI: Internet sensation “Salt Bae,” the Turkish chef who shot to fame in an internationally-circulated meme, was hosted by Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania on a recent trip to the country.
Chef Nusret Gökçe was dubbed Salt Bae when an image of him sprinkling salt on a piece of meat took the Internet by storm early this year.
The chef, who owns a chain of steak restaurants in Turkey and the UAE, has since been popular with celebrities, sport stars and royalty.
The Dubai-based branch of his restaurant Nusr-Et has been visited by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bollywood’s Sanjay Dutt.
Singing superstar Rihanna even showed her love by sporting a t-shirt with his image printed on the front.
King Abdullah of Jordan is not Salt Bae’s first royal encounter, however. The now-famous chef also recently met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,
