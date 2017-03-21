  • Search form

  'Salt Bae' meets Jordan's King Abdullah, Queen Rania

'Salt Bae' meets Jordan's King Abdullah, Queen Rania

The chef was hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah II and wife Queen Rania on a recent trip to the country. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: Internet sensation “Salt Bae,” the Turkish chef who shot to fame in an internationally-circulated meme, was hosted by Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania on a recent trip to the country.
Chef Nusret Gökçe was dubbed Salt Bae when an image of him sprinkling salt on a piece of meat took the Internet by storm early this year.

The chef, who owns a chain of steak restaurants in Turkey and the UAE, has since been popular with celebrities, sport stars and royalty.
The Dubai-based branch of his restaurant Nusr-Et has been visited by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bollywood’s Sanjay Dutt.

Singing superstar Rihanna even showed her love by sporting a t-shirt with his image printed on the front.

King Abdullah of Jordan is not Salt Bae’s first royal encounter, however. The now-famous chef also recently met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

