‘Salt Bae’ meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, Queen Rania

DUBAI: Internet sensation “Salt Bae,” the Turkish chef who shot to fame in an internationally-circulated meme, was hosted by Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania on a recent trip to the country.

Chef Nusret Gökçe was dubbed Salt Bae when an image of him sprinkling salt on a piece of meat took the Internet by storm early this year.



YINE BIRGUN KRALLA TUZLUYORUZ (URDUN KRALI )I want to thank His Highness King Abdullah II Of Jordan for his hospitality and generosity during my visit to Jordan. #saltbae #salt #saltlife you soon again! A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Rihanna da bizden giyiniyo #salt #saltbae A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

The chef, who owns a chain of steak restaurants in Turkey and the UAE, has since been popular with celebrities, sport stars and royalty.The Dubai-based branch of his restaurant Nusr-Et has been visited by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bollywood’s Sanjay Dutt.Singing superstar Rihanna even showed her love by sporting a t-shirt with his image printed on the front.King Abdullah of Jordan is not Salt Bae’s first royal encounter, however. The now-famous chef also recently met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,