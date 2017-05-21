  • Search form

Classy and conservative: US First Lady Melania Trump praised for ‘elegantly respectful’ KSA look

AISHA FAREED |
Jeddah-based Nahed Andijani, owner of Trendy Sketch PR, shared on Twitter a picture of her abaya, which looks almost the same as Melania’s.
US First Lady Melania Trump walking down Air Force One in Riyadh on Monday. (Reuters)
JEDDAH: The first lady’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia without a wearing a head covering prompted headlines across the globe on Saturday — but many in the Kingdom took to social media to comment on her classy and conservative look.
Melania Trump landed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh wearing a Stella McCartney jumpsuit adorned with a statement belt, which was the most eye-catching feature of the all-black overall.
The stretch cady jumpsuit — with wide-leg silhouette, keyhole cut-out at the bust, and cuffed sleeves — caught the attention of many international media outlets and was admired by Saudis who appreciated the modest, yet classy look of the first lady.
“Melania Trump before leaving the United States vs. Melania while landing in Saudi Arabia. Respect for the country’s traditions,” one Twitter user said with a thumbs-up. “Not only modest, but elegant at the same time.”
The loose outfit almost resembled the traditional black abaya — a loose over-garment, essentially a robe-like dress — worn by Saudi women.
The simple black look was decorated with a chunky, chain-link necklace and statement metallic python waist belt from Saint Laurent.
Saudi women already began posting images of themselves wearing “Melania-style” abayas. Jeddah-based Nahed Andijani, owner of Trendy Sketch PR, shared a picture of her abaya, which looks almost the same — all black with a golden rose in the middle.
“When I saw her arrival pictures wearing a modest outfit respecting our culture, I was like ‘this looks so much like my abaya!’ ” Andijani told Arab News. “She wore a golden belt, while I wore a golden rose but still look so much alike.”
Andijani expressed her excitement that she shares the same fashion taste, as the first lady has “a very high sense of fashion.”
