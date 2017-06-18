Revamped prosecution office now directly under king

JEDDAH: The Royal Court on Saturday issued a number of orders, including amending the name of the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution (BIP) to the Public Prosecution, and linking its office directly to the king.

The office of the public prosecutor will be completely independent, stipulated the orders, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The king directed the Cabinet to review the regulations and bylaws of the bureau and other related legislation, and within 90 days, propose amendments that are in accordance with the directives in this decree.

Other orders included relieving BIP’s head, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Oraini, and appointing Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Meageb as public prosecutor with the rank of minister.

The decree also ordered the retirement of the director of general security, Lt. Gen. Othman bin Naser Al-Muhrij, who was replaced by Lt. Gen. Saud bin Abdul Aziz Hallal.

Abdulhakeem bin Mohammed Al-Tamimi was appointed president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) with the rank of minister, and Suhail Mohammed Abanumai was named in the decree as governor of the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT).

The decree also appointed Faisal bin Abdul Aziz bin La as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of general, and Abdul Aziz Al-Hamed as director of Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University.

Uqla bin Ali Al-Uqla was named deputy chief and Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdullatif Al-Mubarak as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of minister. The decree also appointed Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem as assistant special secretary to King Salman at the rank of minister.