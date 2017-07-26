Woman in Singapore gives birth in the back of an Uber

DUBAI: A woman in Singapore delivered her baby in the backseat of an Uber this week, leading the company to offer her $220 worth of Uber credits and a congratulatory hamper.

Siti Halimah Mahamud was in labor when she called the Uber to take her to a hospital in Singapore. While waiting for her Uber to arrive, her water broke.

In a statement provided to Uber, she said she had wanted to call an ambulance but the Uber arrived before she could do so.

So, in the interest of saving time, she decided to hop in and speed off to the hospital.

Driver Danny Chong picked up the 26-year-old and her sister-in-law and after a 20-minute ride, he heard her cry out “pain, pain” in Malay and the baby was born.

Named Sofwah, the baby’s place of birth was officially recorded as the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Chong says that he had to take his car to Malaysia to be cleaned after the incident, adding that local cleaners refused the job.