Forum aims to achieve qualitative leap in Saudi energy sector

RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources will host the Saudi Electricity Forum 2017 in Riyadh to set objectives which will address the challenges facing the electricity sector and suggest appropriate solutions within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

To be held under the patronage of Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih at Al-Faisaliah Hotel from Oct. 10 to 12, the forum will include an expanded exhibition with international pavilions showcasing their expertise in this field.

With the government working at various levels with ambitious plans to upgrade, expand and transform the power sector, the forum aims to achieve a set of objectives, including addressing issues and challenges facing the electricity sector; suggesting appropriate solutions within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030; coping with cutting-edge technologies and developments in the electricity industry; attracting investment and the localization of industries and consultative services; and providing practical and applicable recommendations for the development of the electricity sector in Saudi Arabia.

The forum will highlight the National Transformation Plan’s objectives related to the energy and power sector, an official from the Oxford Business Group said on Monday.

The forum will be attended by key industry players and decision makers locally and internationally, including Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Aramco, Acwa Power, Siemens, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies And Research Center, King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Electricity and Co-generation Regulatory Authority, ABB and Lucy Electric.

The event is expected to attract more than 90 exhibitors and more than 3,000 visitors, while about 300 delegates will attend the conference and workshop to be held alongside the upcoming forum to discuss the policies and plans for the electricity sector, electricity efficiency system, development of the electricity market, privatization, and renewable energy in the Kingdom.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will represent an opportunity for senior officials, experts and investors to exchange experiences and enrich knowledge in the field of electricity, and keep abreast of the latest technologies and developments.

The exhibition will provide opportunities for the local and international companies to directly market their innovative technologies and expertise to decision makers, participants, and visitors, and also provide a chance to conduct meetings with companies, businessmen, and officials during the event.

