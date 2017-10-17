Suspected US missiles kill 20 militants in NW Pakistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Pakistani intelligence officials say suspected US missiles have struck a home in the Kurram tribal region, killing 20 militants.

Two intelligence officials said missiles fired from a suspected US drone hit a compound in the Mukbal area near the Afghan border Monday evening. They added that it was being used by militants from Haqqani network and that one of their top commanders, Sangeen Wali, was killed.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The strike comes a day after roadside bombs killed four security troops engaged in a search operation for militants in Kurram.

Pakistan considers the drone strike a violation of its sovereignty, while the US accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants, which Pakistan denies.

