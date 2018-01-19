  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi cadets undergo military training in Germany

Saudi Arabia

Saudi cadets undergo military training in Germany

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |

Related Articles

RIYADH: The German Embassy on Thursday announced that the first seven cadets of the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces have started their military training in German Armed Forces facilities this week.

German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller told Arab News that the seven cadets left the Kingdom early this month for their training which will five to six years.

Their training includes a one-year language course and a bachelor’s degree at one of the two universities of the German Armed Forces in Munich or Hamburg.

“With this new program, we add a substantial new element to the security cooperation between our two countries,” Ambassador Haller told Arab News.

The Saudi cadets will spend the first phase of their training in the German Armed Forces Language Academy in Cologne in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The German envoy added that “we look forward to continuously expand the training program in the future.”

The training of Saudi cadets in the facilities of the German Armed Forces was agreed upon by the Kingdom and Germany in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel to Jeddah on April 30, 2017 in the presence of King Salman.

Ambassador Haller added that 14 German experts from the German Federal Police are currently in the Kingdom to conduct various training courses with the Saudi Border Police.

He said that this is done in close cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

“Both measures underline our willingness to expand security cooperation with the Kingdom,” the German ambassador said.

Meanwhile, he added that a medical specialist training for Saudi doctors at the prestigious Charite hospital in Berlin is preparing for its fourth intake of participants.

He said that between 10 to 15 Saudi doctors will have the chance to study and work for six to seven years at the hospital in Berlin beginning in September this year.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia #BeingBlackAndMuslim

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory

RIYADH: King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh has received a grant from King Abdulaziz City for...

Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy

RIYADH: The Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Li Huaxin, has said that his country considers...

Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory
Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact
Meet the Saudi women running 5-star hotels
KSRelief builds homes for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti
Saudi cadets undergo military training in Germany
Latest News
Google signs patent deal with WeChat developer Tencent amid China push
Special
UK’s ‘bizarre’ £44.5m security pledge to France disregards vulnerable child migrants
196 views
Saudi university to establish biometric security research laboratory
193 views
Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy
164 views
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact
182 views
El-Sisi shows ‘extreme concern’ over Nile dam to Ethiopian PM
228 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR