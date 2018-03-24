  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list

Offbeat

‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list

ARAB NEWS |
Natalia Dyer

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Some of Hollywood’s leading stars will visit Dubai for the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), a pop culture festival to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from April 5-7.
Heading the list is Kristian Nairn, a Northern Irish actor and DJ best known for his role in the HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”
Nairn’s portrayal of the fan-favorite Hodor made him a household name and launched thousands of memes, turning him into an Internet phenomenon.
Joining him at the event will be American actress Natalia Dyer, known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the award-winning Netflix science-fiction drama series “Stranger Things.”
Dyer’s latest film was “After Darkness” and she appears in the upcoming film “Mountain Rest.”
Another big name to confirm her presence at the event is Scottish actress Karen Gillan, best known for playing Amy Pond in the hit British sci-fi series “Doctor Who.”
Her latest film, “Jumanji,” smashed box-office records and has already sold 1.4 million tickets in the Middle East.
She is currently filming for “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Other icons coming to the city include New Zealand actor Karl Urban, “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank, “Resurrection” actor Christian Howard and comic artist Adam Kubert.
Netflix has confirmed it will be making its MEFCC debut with a stand at this year’s show.

Related Articles

Tags: Comic Con UAE Game of Thrones

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Tiny Atacama skeleton was girl with bone disease: study

MIAMI: The discovery in 2003 sparked international intrigue — a tiny, mummified skeleton with an...

‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list

JEDDAH: Some of Hollywood’s leading stars will visit Dubai for the Middle East Film and Comic Con (...

Tiny Atacama skeleton was girl with bone disease: study
‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list
‘Star Trek’ actor Anton Yelchin’s parents settle lawsuit
Cruise’s UAE mission
Turkish singer gets jail for insulting Erdogan
Joshua Leonard: Hollywood's go-to guy for daring movie-making
Latest News
Former VP Biden: America in battle for “the soul” of nation
1 views
Dejected Novak Djokovic looks for answers after Miami Open defeat
13 views
Jeddah revels at Kingdom's largest jazz festival
805 views
Hero French policeman fighting for life after extremist shooting spree
43 views
North Korea agrees to inter-Korean talks next week: Seoul
80 views
Man convicted in killing of Muslim cleric and his assistant
294 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR