Brazil's ex-president spends first night in jail

Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
CURITIBA, BRAZIL: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the former Brazilian president, has spent his first night in jail.
It marks a stunning fall from grace for a man who rose from nothing to lead Latin America’s largest nation, only to become engulfed in corruption allegations.
Foreshadowing possible clashes in the weeks to come, police fired rubber bullets and sprayed tear gas at supporters waiting for da Silva late on Saturday as he landed in a police helicopter in the southern city of Curitiba, where he will serve his 12-year sentence for money laundering and corruption.
Just a few hours earlier, da Silva’s guards had to force their way out of a metal-workers union in a Sao Paulo suburb so he could turn himself in to police. AP
 as his supporters tried to prevent from going into custody. 
BUDAPEST: Viktor Orban, Hungary’s hard-line prime minister, pledged to fight for his country after casting his vote on Sunday in an election that is expected to give him a third straight term in office.
After an acrimonious campaign during which he portrayed himself as the protector of Hungary’s Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe, all the opinion polls put his Fidesz party well ahead of rivals.
A strong victory could embolden him to add more muscle to a central-European alliance against the European Union’s migration policies.
Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving post-communist premier, opposes deeper integration of the EU bloc. Reuters
