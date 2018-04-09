You are here

  • Home
  • NATO says US airstrike kills senior Daesh commander

NATO says US airstrike kills senior Daesh commander

NATO says a US airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed a senior Daesh commander. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
0
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
45678
KABUL, Afghanistan: NATO says a US airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed a senior Daesh commander.
A statement issued Monday says Qari Hikmatullah, a former leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, was killed in the northern Faryab province by the airstrike on Friday. It says one of his bodyguards was also killed.
Hikmatullah, a native Uzbek, had also previously fought with the Taliban, before joining the local Daesh affiliate. The Daesh affiliate named Mawlavi Habibul Rahman, another Uzbek, to be his successor.
Afghan forces have struggled to combat the Taliban and Daesh, both of which have expanded their footprints in recent years. The US and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, shifting to a training and counterterrorism role.
Topics: NATO United States Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Two Daesh bases destroyed by Iraqi military operation northeast of Baqubah
0
Middle-East
Daesh ‘expertise, methods inherited from Iraq army’

Moscow says will support companies hit by new US sanctions: agencies

Updated 09 April 2018
AFP
0
Updated 09 April 2018
AFP
45678
MOSCOW: Moscow will provide support for Russian companies hit by fresh US sanctions, news agencies quoted the country’s deputy prime minister as saying Monday.
“We take great care with our leading companies... In the current situation, as their position becomes more difficult, we will offer them this support,” Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying.
Topics: Russia Moscow United States US sanctions

Related

0
Business & Economy
Aluminium giant Rusal share price halved after US sanctions
0
World
US sanctions Russians over “malign activity,” Moscow to compensate companies affected

Latest updates

NATO says US airstrike kills senior Daesh commander
0
Trump confers with military on suspected gas attack in Syria
0
Xinhua Net: Iran, Pakistan witness double-digit rise in non-oil trade
0
Voice of America: Pakistan lodges protest after deadly crash involving US Embassy vehicle
0
The National Interest: Is Bolton Ready to Take on Pakistan?
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.