Egypt’s football fans skeptical of stadium ban pledge

Even with the stadium ban, the fierce rivalries between Egypt's clubs have played out on social media. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2018
SHERIF EL-TOUNY
  • Crowds banned from stadiums since 2012 Port Said riots killed more than 70 fans
  • Supporters wary of sport minister's claim that stadiums will open to limited numbers in September
CAIRO: The government’s decision to lift a six-year ban on fans at domestic matches in Egypt from September is a welcome boost for the country’s football-mad supporters, but many remain skeptical over how it would be implemented.

But previous empty promises from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to allow fans back into the stands have left the governing body with a shattered reputation, and many are now questioning if there will be any real change.

Domestic matches have been played behind closed doors since the 2012 football tragedy in Port Said, when more than 70 Al-Ahly fans were killed after being confronted by rival Al-Masry supporters after a league match in the coastal city.

The ban was briefly lifted in February 2015 before being re-instated when more than 20 Zamalek supporters died in a stampede after security forces fired tear gas before a league game at Cairo’s Army Defense Stadium.

The sports ministry said up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend league games from September. However, the ministry did not provide any further details amid doubts that attendance could be restricted.

Some chairmen of Egyptian clubs, including Zamalek’s firebrand president Mortada Mansour, suggested that attendance be restricted to registered club members or university students, thus depriving many football enthusiasts from buying tickets and watching their beloved clubs from the stands.

Mansour and several other chairmen said restrictions need to be put in place to avoid crowd trouble. However, many believe such worries are not justified given that Al-Ahly and Zamalek hardcore fan groups, mainly blamed by authorities for past riots, have already been dissolved.

“Why are they panicking? The ultra groups they hate do not exist any more so there is no reason to worry. We should be all given an equal chance to buy tickets for football games,” said Marwan Magdy, a 35-year-old supporter of Cairo giants Al-Ahly.

“If they can’t secure a match with 5,000 fans, how can they expect to make a bid to host the World Cup?” he added, referring to a bold assertion by Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi that Egypt was considering submitting a bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

Some other mechanisms were implemented in the past but have seen little success, including an online website Al-Ahly launched through which their fans could apply to buy tickets using a card issued by the club. Critics argued it was too complicated.

Growing rivalry

Despite the absence of fans over the past six years, the usual heated rivalry between Egypt’s traditional powers Al-Ahly and Zamalek has grown on social media platforms, with both sides’ fans trading insults before and after every game.

The exchanges are another reason some are worried that lifting the ban could lead to a return of violence.

“Imagine if those who insult each other day and night on the social media come face-to-face. There will be other disasters,” said Karim Sobhy, a 26-year-old fan from Zamalek.

“I really miss the sight of fans cheering on their teams at stadiums, but I’m equally worried over what could happen should rival fans meet again. We don’t want another Port Said.”

Many still believe lifting of the ban was necessary to improve the quality of the game after years of “dull matches.”

“Do you remember when many Egypt players buckled under pressure at the World Cup when we lost all three games? This was partly because they were not used to playing before fans,” said Rady Abdel-Gawad, a die-hard follower of Ismaily, Egypt’s third most successful club.

“The fans will save the future of Egyptian football. The players really need to play in electrifying atmospheres.”

 

One dead as Tunisia security forces arrest migrants

Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: A migrant died early Friday as Tunisian security forces clashed with a group of Tunisians and Africans embarking on a clandestine sea crossing to Italy, a security official said.
The police intervened to stop a boat that had been launched off the coast of the central city of Sfax at around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), said Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman Houssemeddine Jebabli.
He said passengers on the vessel had thrown Molotov cocktails at security forces before setting fire to the boat and attempting to flee.
Four Tunisians were arrested along with eight migrants from the Ivory Coast and two from Congo, he said, adding that one of them was hospitalized for burns without specifying which one.
A 15th passenger was found dead, and operations were underway to find any other bodies from the boat.
A growing number of Tunisians are embarking on risky journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to seek work and a better life in Europe.
In the first half of 2018, nearly 2,660 people were arrested in Tunisia during attempts to make the crossing, Jebabli said, compared with just 564 over the same period the previous year.
Several deadly shipwrecks have taken place in recent months, including one on June 3 that killed 87 people.

