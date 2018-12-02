You are here

Conservative Indonesian Muslims hold big rally in Jakarta

Thousands of police had been put on standby but the rally was peaceful. (AFP)
Reuters
  "We are proud because the Islam in Indonesia is Islam that unifies and is united and will maintain peace for everyone"
  Hard-line groups were banned under the authoritarian regime of President Suharto, which ended in 1998, but they have gained ground in recent years
Reuters
JAKARTAP: Tens of thousands of Indonesian Muslims held a rally in Jakarta on Sunday led by hard-line groups who had agitated to remove the city’s Christian governor, underscoring the growing influence of Islamist groups ahead of elections in 2019.
The rally was attended by former general, Prabowo Subianto, a nationalist with strong links to Islamists who is seeking to topple President Joko Widodo in next year’s polls after being narrowly defeated in 2014 during a bitterly fought campaign.
The crowd, many of whom were dressed in white and carrying Islamic flags, started gathering at Jakarta’s National Monument from around 3 a.m. to hold prayers.
“We are proud because the Islam in Indonesia is Islam that unifies and is united and will maintain peace for everyone,” Subianto said in a speech.
Thousands of police had been put on standby but the rally was peaceful.
Organizers call their movement a “reunion” for a series of rallies starting in late 2016 that targeted Jakarta governor Basuki TjaHajja Purnama, the first ethnic-Chinese Christian in the job, who was charged with insulting the Qur’an.
Religious and political tensions spiralled during this period and then governor Purnama, an ally of President Widodo, lost his bid for re-election to a Muslim rival and was later sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy.
Hard-line Islamist groups were banned under the authoritarian regime of President Suharto, which ended in 1998, but they have gained ground in recent years, emerging from the fringes of society in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.
Widodo, who is a popular moderate, has chosen a 75-year-old Islamic cleric, Ma’ruf Amin, as his running mate in next year’s election, sparking concern among some that he is pandering to conservative Muslims in a pluralist country with significant minority communities.

Topics: Indonesia

Trump says next meeting with North Korea's Kim likely in early 2019

Reuters
  "We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship," Trump said, adding that at some point he will invite Kim to the US
  The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first one in Singapore in June
Reuters
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February and that three sites for their second meeting are under consideration.
“We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from a G20 summit in Argentina.
Trump added that at some point he will invite Kim to the United States.
The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders’ second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.
The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Kim will strive “to see a nuclear free Korean Peninsula.”
The statement said Xi and Trump “agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea.”
Last month, Vice President Mike Pence said Trump would push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang’s moves to end its arms programs.
Pence told NBC News last month the United States would not require Pyongyang to provide a complete list of nuclear weapons and locations before the second summit, but that the meeting must produce a concrete plan.
“I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons,” Pence said.
Pence said last month it was essential that international sanctions pressure be maintained on North Korea until its complete denuclearization was achieved.
North Korea had been angered by Washington’s refusal to ease sanctions and has warned it could resume development of its nuclear program if the United States did not drop its campaign.
A US think tank said last month it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 active, undeclared missile bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Kim to give up his weapons programs.
North Korea had entered into agreements with regional powers in 1994 and in 2005 to dismantle its nuclear program in return for economic benefits and diplomatic rewards, but those deals broke down after Pyongyang clandestinely continued to pursue building weapons of mass destruction.

Topics: Donald Trump Kim Jong Un

