﻿

Holidays away from home: How do Filipino expats celebrate?

A parol is a traditional Filipino Christmas decoration. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

  • Flights have already begun to fill up,” an Emirates Airline spokesperson said in late November
0

Over the past 13 years, Rajaly hasn’t lost count of the holidays she has missed in her home country, the Philippines.
Rajaly, who asked to use a pseudonym when speaking to Arab News, arrived in the UAE in 2005 and has not visited the Philippines since then, which means she has missed out on many a Christmas with her husband and five children.
“In my long years of being an overseas Filipino worker, I have seen how many try their best to go to the Philippines for Christmas,” she said, adding that she will finally make it home for the celebration this year.
The same story is shared by millions of Filipinos around the world — people who, like Rajaly, are willing to trade important moments with loved ones for “a shot at life” abroad.
Filipinos who work or reside overseas number an estimated 10 million, according to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas website.
Since Christmas is a major celebration in the Catholic-dominated Philippines, many overseas Filipinos try their best to travel home.
“Generally outbound bookings look healthy across our network during the festive season and passenger loads to our three destinations in the Philippines (Manila, Clark, Cebu) are no exception. Flights have already begun to fill up,” an Emirates Airline spokesperson said in late November. Filipinos are the fourth largest expatriate community in the UAE, with the number pegged at around 600,000, so there is understandably a large proportion of Filipinos who cannot make it home for the festive season.
So, the community has adapted and learned to celebrate Christmas in the Middle East.
“Dubai has really opened up and become tolerant of other beliefs and practices so that Christmas can now easily be celebrated here by Christians,” Vince Ang, general manager of the UAE-based Filipino Times, told Arab News.
Various churches in the city perform Simbang Gabi, nine nights of evening mass held in the run-up to Christmas, and other Yuletide-themed activities are also hosted by diplomatic missions in the country to provide Filipinos a “feeling of being closer to home,” according to Ang.
“Filipinos do get together… here for Noche Buena, or Christmas eve dinner, and celebrate the spirit of Christmas the best way they can,” he added.

South African musician plays guitar during brain surgery

South African jazz artist Musa Manzini has played his music all over the world, but one performance stands out - strumming his guitar while surgeons operated on his brain. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
AP
0

South African musician plays guitar during brain surgery

  • Starting slowly, Manzini picks out a series of notes and eases toward a tune, with the beeping of monitors as accompaniment
  • In 2015, a musician played his saxophone during brain surgery in Spain. An opera singer sang during a brain operation in the Netherlands in 2014
Updated 21 min 4 sec ago
AP
0

JOHANNESBURG: His skull still open, a South African musician with a brain tumor played several notes on his guitar during a successful operation to remove most of the growth.
Musa Manzini’s guitar-playing helped guide the medical team in their delicate task while preserving neural pathways, said Dr. Rohen Harrichandparsad, one of the neurosurgeons. Manzini was given local anesthetic during what doctors call an “awake craniotomy” this month at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban.
“It increased the margin of safety for us, in that we could have real-time feedback on what we were doing intraoperatively,” Harrichandparsad said Saturday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.
The procedure is not uncommon, and there have been several cases in other countries of musicians playing an instrument or singing during similar operations. The intention was to test Manzini’s “ability to produce music,” which requires the complex interaction of pathways in the brain, the doctor said.
Manzini was given his guitar toward the end of the hours-long procedure, as doctors checked that everything was in order.
A photo and video taken by the medical team show Manzini lying with his guitar in the operating room.
“There you are, do your thing,” a team member says as he begins playing.
Starting slowly, Manzini picks out a series of notes and eases toward a tune, with the beeping of monitors as accompaniment.
In an “awake craniotomy,” some doctors stimulate parts of the brain with a mild electrical current as a way of testing and mapping areas that control key functions such as movement and speech. If a patient struggles to speak when the current is applied to a particular area, for example, doctors know they must protect it during tumor removal.
Despite the procedure’s name, patients are given medication to make them sleepy during parts of the lengthy operation.
In 2015, a musician played his saxophone during brain surgery in Spain. An opera singer sang during a brain operation in the Netherlands in 2014.
Dr. Basil Enicker, another neurosurgeon who operated on Manzini, said 90 percent of the tumor was removed and that the musician was at home near Durban and doing well.
“Our main aim was to make sure that we do the best that we can for our patient,” Enicker said. He said the response from the public to news of the operation was very positive.
“We are pleasantly surprised,” he said.

