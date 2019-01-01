You are here

  • Home
  • Al Arabiya News Channels get new GM, Editorial Board
﻿

Al Arabiya News Channels get new GM, Editorial Board

Veteran journalist Dr Nabil Khatib (L) was appointed to the role of general manager by Sheikh Waleed Al-Ibrahim (R). (Courtesy of Al Arabiya)
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al Arabiya News Channels get new GM, Editorial Board

  • Dr Nabil Khatib replaces Turki al-Dakhil as General Manager of the leading regional news caster
  • Newly formed editorial board includes Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: In a statement issued today, Sheikh Waleed Al-Ibrahim announced the establishment of an Editorial Board for Al Arabiya and Al Hadath News Channels, headed by AbdulRahman Alrashed and including members: Mazen Turki Al-Sudairi, Ali Hedeithy, Salman Al-Dossary and Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.

Alrashed was the general manager of Al Arabiya until 2014, having remained in the role for 10 years, Abbas is the former editor in chief of the website, Al Arabiya English.  

Arab News Editor in Chief Faisal J. Abbas (Supplied)

Al-Ibrahim also announced the appointment of veteran journalist Dr. Nabil Khatib as the new General Manager of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath. Dr. Khatib succeeds Turki Al-Dakhil, who held the position since January 29, 2015.

In the same context, Al-Ibrahim said: “The main objective behind the establishment of the Editorial Board is to provide both channels with the best available human capital and expertise, while noting that it enjoys the kind of independence that’s necessary to secure the highest levels of professionalism, editorial integrity and credibility”. The Editorial Board will support the management of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath while helping streamline the business, across multi-platforms and touchpoints.

Al-Ibrahim further added: “Whilst welcoming Dr. Nabil “back home” to his family – where he spent nearly 13 years as one of Al Arabiya’s key pillars –  I’d like to praise his academic accomplishments, skill-set and proven track-record. His appointment falls in line with the on-going commitment to propel Al Arabiya and Al Hadath to new heights – thus benchmarking with international standards”.

Al-Ibrahim concluded: “I’d like to thank our colleague Turki Al-Dakhil for managing Al Arabiya and Al Hadath over the last couple of years”.

It’s worth noting that Dr. Nabil Khatib enjoys a wealth of experience in Broadcast journalism, with a primary emphasis on News, coupled with an academic record in teaching and training - both students and professionals - in Journalism, Mass Media and Communication.

Topics: Al Arabiya Faisal J. Abbas media

Related

Update 0
Media
Al Arabiya team member ‘detained by security forces’ in Sudan
0
Media
Meet the co-creator of the original Arab News logo

Vietnam’s draconian cybersecurity bill comes into effect

Updated 01 January 2019
AFP
0

Vietnam’s draconian cybersecurity bill comes into effect

  • The new cybersecurity law has received sharp criticism from the US, the EU and Internet freedom advocates
  • The law requires Internet companies to remove content the government regards as ‘toxic’
Updated 01 January 2019
AFP
0

HANOI: A law requiring Internet companies in Vietnam to remove content communist authorities deem to be against the state came into effect Tuesday, in a move critics called “a totalitarian model of information control.”
The new cybersecurity law has received sharp criticism from the US, the EU and Internet freedom advocates who say it mimics China’s repressive censorship of the Internet.
The law requires Internet companies to remove content the government regards as “toxic.”
Tech giants such as Facebook and Google will also have to hand over user data if asked by the government, and open representative offices in Vietnam.
The communist country’s powerful Ministry of Public Security (MPS) published a draft decree on how the law may be implemented in November, giving companies which offer Internet service in Vietnam up to 12 months to comply.
MPS has also said the bill was aimed at staving off cyber-attacks — and weeding out “hostile and reactionary forces” using the Internet to stir up violence and dissent, according to a transcript of a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in October.
In response to the law, which was approved by Vietnam’s rubber-stamp parliament last June, Facebook said they are committed to protecting the rights of its users and enabling people to express themselves freely and safely.
“We will remove content that violates (Facebook’s) standards when we are made aware of it,” Facebook said in an emailed statement to AFP, adding that the social media giant has a clear process to manage requests from governments around the world.
Hanoi has said Google is taking steps to open up an office in Vietnam to comply with the new law.
In response to AFP’s request for comment, the Internet giant said it would not comment at this stage.
The law also bans Internet users in Vietnam from spreading information deemed to be anti-state, anti-government or use the Internet to distort history and “post false information that could cause confusion and damage to socio-economic activities.”
Critics say online freedom is shrinking under a hardline administration that has been in charge since 2016.
Dozens of activists have been jailed at a pace not seen in years.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the communist authorities to revise the law and postpone its implementation.
“This law is designed to further enable the Ministry of Public Security’s pervasive surveillance to spot critics, and to deepen the Communist Party’s monopoly on power,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of HRW said.
The law comes into force a week after Vietnam’s Association of Journalists announced a new code of conduct on the use of social media by its members, forbidding reporters to post news, picture and comments that “run counter to” the state.
Daniel Bastard of Reporters Without Borders decried the new requirements for journalists and the cybersecurity law, calling it “a totalitarian model of information control.”
Vietnam wants to build a reputation as a Southeast Asian hub for fintech.
Critics warn the new Internet law — particularly the data-sharing element — will make start-ups think twice about relocating to the country.

Related

0
Media
Vietnam says controversial cybersecurity law aims to protect online rights
0
Media
Vietnam passes cybersecurity law despite privacy concerns

Latest updates

Roger Federer full of praise for Serena Williams after first encounter at Hopman Cup
0
Sudan’s Bashir forms panel to probe protest violence
0
UK police: New Year’s Eve stabbing of 3 treated as terrorism
0
Infant pulled alive from Russian apartment collapse
0
Celebrities who rang in 2019 in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.