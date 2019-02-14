You are here

Israel refuses to let UN council visit Palestinian areas

An Israeli policeman (L) talks to volunteers from the Palestinian Youth Against Settlements organization after Israeli soldiers closed the area around al-Shuhada street in the divided West Bank city of Hebron on February 13, 2019. (AFP / HAZEM BADER)
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Israel has refused to allow the UN Security Council to visit the territory that the Palestinians claim for a future independent state, UN diplomats said Wednesday.
Last week, the council authorized Its current president, Equatorial Guinea’s UN Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba, to consult the Israel and Palestinian ambassadors about a trip.
Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour immediately responded, saying a council visit would be viewed “in the most positive way.”
But Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said Ndong Mba reported to a closed council meeting Wednesday that “Israel categorically refused the council visit,” though Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said the government would welcome visits to Israel by individual ambassadors.
A council visit requires support from all 15 council members and approval by the countries concerned. Several other members confirmed Danon’s rejection.
Al-Otaibi, the Arab representative on the council, said he expressed regret that the visit won’t take place, noting there have been many requests for the UN’s most powerful body to visit the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want as their capital — all unsuccessful.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said there is no record of the Security Council ever visiting Palestinian areas.
“We want to continue our consultation,” Al-Otaibi said. “Hopefully we reach a consensus, because we said this issue has been on the council agenda for decades.”
“We want an official trip — this is what we asked for, not to go illegally or not to be invited as tourists,” Al-Otaibi said.
Equatorial Guinea’s deputy ambassador, Job Obiang Esono Mbengono, told reporters: “We’re still working on it.”
The Security Council asked the council president to meet the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to discuss a visit after the United States blocked an Arab-backed Security Council statement put forward by Indonesia and Kuwait expressing regret at Israel’s suspension of an international observer mission in the West Bank city of Hebron.
The Temporary International Presence in Hebron was established in 1994 following Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein’s massacre of 29 worshippers at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city, which triggered riots across Palestinian areas. The mosque is located at the site that is also revered by Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs.
Israel’s Danon accused the Hebron mission of acting as “a violent, biased” force, which its members strongly denied.

 

 

US-Libya forces raid Al-Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari

REUTERS:
CAIRO, Egypt: Joint US-Libyan forces raided an Al-Qaeda site in the Libyan city of Ubari on Wednesday, according to a statement by a Libyan official.
The spokesperson for Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the Presidency Council of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya, said in a statement late on Wednesday that a site with a number of Al-Qaeda members in Ubari was “raided” but gave no details.
“This joint work between the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord and the US Government coincided with the meeting of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala at the Global Coalition To Defeat Islamic State meeting last week,” spokesperson Mohamed El Sallak said in the statement.
The US Africa Command, which is responsible for American forces in that area, could not immediately be reached for comment.

