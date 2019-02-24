You are here

  • Home
  • Exodus from last Daesh enclave overwhelms Syria force
﻿

Exodus from last Daesh enclave overwhelms Syria force

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria on February 20, 2019. (REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo)
Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

Exodus from last Daesh enclave overwhelms Syria force

  • Around 46,000 people, including a large number of foreigners, have streamed out of Daesh’s shrinking territory since early December
  • Daesh militants have lost all but a tiny patch of land in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border
Updated 24 February 2019
AFP
0

OMAR OIL FIELD, Syria: US-backed Syrian forces warned on Sunday they were struggling to cope with an outpouring of foreigners from Daesh’s imploding reign, urging governments to take responsibility for their citizens.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have evacuated nearly 5,000 men, women and children from the militant redoubt since Wednesday, moving closer to retaking the last sliver of territory under Daesh control.

“The numbers of foreign fighters and their relatives that we are holding is increasing drastically,” Kurdish foreign affairs official Abdel Karim Omar told AFP.

“Our current infrastructure can’t handle the mass influx,” he said.

Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens, but most have been reluctant to allow battle-hardened militants and their relatives back home due to security concerns.

But more than four years after Daesh declared a cross-border proto-state, the militants have lost all but a tiny patch of land in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.

After years of fighting Daesh, Syria’s Kurds say they hold hundreds of suspected Daesh fighters and their relatives.

“As thousands of foreigners flee Daesh’s crumbling caliphate, the burden which is already too heavy for us to handle is getting even heavier,” SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Twitter late Saturday.

“This will remain as the biggest challenge awaiting us unless governments take action and fulfill their responsibilities for their citizens,” he said.

No evacuations were reported from the enclave on Saturday, but the two batches that left on Wednesday and Friday included Europeans, Iraqis and nationals of former Soviet countries, according to the SDF.

Around 46,000 people, including a large number of foreigners, have streamed out of Daesh’s shrinking territory since early December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

While civilians are trucked north to Kurdish-run camps for the displaced, suspected militants are sent to SDF-controlled prisons.

Omar said SDF “detention centers can’t accommodate all the fighters” coming out of the last Daesh pocket.

The evacuation of men, women and children has put a strain on Kurdish-run camps for the displaced, especially the Al Hol camp, which now shelters more than 40,000 people.

“There is a lot of pressure on us, especially in Al Hol, where in addition to the relatives of IS fighters you have a large displaced population,” Omar said.

On Thursday, nearly 2,500 evacuees arrived at Al Hol, compounding already dire conditions inside the crammed settlement, the UN’s humanitarian coordination office OCHA said.

“Thousands more are expected in coming hours/days at Al-Hol camp, putting a further strain on basic services,” it tweeted Friday.

“This sudden influx presents huge challenges to the response — additional tents, non-food items, water and sanitation and health supplies are urgently needed.”

The International Rescue Committee on Friday said 69 people, mostly children, had died on the way to Al-Hol, or shortly after arriving in past weeks.

The battle for Baghouz is now the only live front in Syria’s war, which has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

The SDF say they are trying to evacuate remaining civilians through a corridor before pressing on with a battle to crush the militants unless holdout fighters surrender.

Some 2,000 people are believed to remain inside Baghouz, including foreigners, according to the US-backed force.

Many European countries are now confronted with the dilemma of whether to bring back their citizens who traveled to join the group and prosecute them at home, or bar them from entry over security concerns.

On Friday, the family of Shamima Begum, 19, said it would challenge the British government’s decision to revoke her citizenship.

Begum, who traveled to Syria in 2015 aged just 15, faced being left stateless after Britain revoked her citizenship, and Bangladesh, where her parents are from, said it did not want her.

On Thursday, the father of Hoda Muthana, 24, sued to bring her home after President Donald Trump’s administration declared she was not a US citizen.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Erdogan at odds with Russia over control of Syria-Turkey safe zone
0
Middle-East
Syrian Democratic Forces to save more civilians from last Daesh pocket

EU and Arab League seek common ground at first summit

Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

EU and Arab League seek common ground at first summit

  • King Salman joins other leaders at beginning of historic meeting in Egypt
  • The meeting is intended to strengthen ties and address a wide range common challenges
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman joined leaders from Europe and the Middle East in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday night for the first EU-Arab League Summit.

“Relations between the Arab world and the EU have a long history at all political, security, economic and cultural levels, as well as geographical interdependence,” he said in his opening remarks. This “necessitates the parties to strengthen their relations in all fields, and achieve the common interests and aspirations of their peoples to ensure a dignified life free from conflict,” he added.

The king said the Palestinian cause is a priority for Arab countries, reminding delegates of the Saudi position and his country’s “firmness” toward restoring all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Kingdom stresses the importance of a political solution to the Yemeni crisis on the basis of the Gulf initiative and the results of Yemeni national dialogue and UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” he added.

The king blamed Iran for the current situation in Yemen, saying Tehran’s support for Houthi militias “and others in the region, its aggressive practices and blatant interference in the affairs of other countries,” require “a unified international position to abide by the rules of good neighborliness and international law.”

He entered the summit center with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is co-chair of the two-day meeting with EU President Donald Tusk. 

“I’m aware that there are differences between us. We’re not here to pretend that we agree on everything, but we face common challenges and have shared interests,” Tusk said in his opening remarks. “We’re here to strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples. We need to do this together and not leave it to global powers far from our region. I look forward to our open and honest discussions over the next two days.”  

The event, attended by delegates from 47 countries, aims to bolster Arab-European ties and address a wide range of common challenges. 

Among the issues on the leaders’ agenda are multilateralism, trade, investment, migration and security.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the gathering in Egypt of around 40 heads of state and government is about much more than migration. EU sources said the first EU-Arab Summit is all the more important as the US “disengages” from the region while Russia and China make inroads. 

“We don’t want to see this vacuum soaked up by Russia and China,” one of the sources told AFP.

There was one plenary session on Sunday night, on enhancing Arab-European partnership and addressing global challenges, before a “family photo” and dinner. 

The summit continues on Monday with a “restricted session” on regional challenges and a second plenary session in the afternoon.

On the sidelines of the summit, Arab News caught up with Saudi Trade and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qasabi. “Having summits like these bridge, bond, improve and enhance communication between the two continents and sides, European and Arab,” he said. 

“There’s no doubt that this is a very positive step and enhances the communication highway. At the end of the day, our political and economic issues are always addressed through such forums.”

 

Topics: SHARM EL-SHEIKH EU-Arab League Summit

Related

0
Middle-East
EU, Arabs tackle troubled Middle East at first summit
0
Middle-East
Illegal immigration, refugees top Arab-EU Summit agenda

Latest updates

Japan scientists win backing for work on potential Nipah vaccine
0
EU and Arab League seek common ground at first summit
0
Israel arrests Muslim cleric at Al-Aqsa
0
Sunny Hollywood rolls out red carpet in hostless Oscars 
0
Around 2.66 million held for residency, labor, border violations in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.