Banned Egyptian singer appeals to president

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab
Updated 24 March 2019
Mohamed El-Shamma
CAIRO: In her first media appearance since her singing ban, Sherine Abdel Wahab broke down and appealed to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the Syndicate of Musical Professions banned her from working while they investigate her for allegedly abusing Egypt’s reputation.
Lawyer Samir Sabri filed a complaint against the Egyptian performer and said that she had used festivals and foreign parties to speak ill of the country.
He explained in his statement that he also attached a CD containing what was said by Sherine in a concert in Bahrain.
“Egypt is working to restore its global cultural role as well as organize international festivals and conferences to encourage investments. It is known that art plays an effective role and as an artist as ambassador to this country, Sherine Abdel Wahab presented Egypt in a low-profile manner during a concert in Bahrain. During the concert, she said ‘Now I can speak in comfort, for if I did in Egypt, I’d go to prison.’“
Sherine apologized during her telephone conversation with a famous talk show about the incident on March 14.
She said that she did not mean freedom of expression, but that there are people who are “waiting for her to make a mistake.”
The Syndicate of Music Professions especially did not defend her, and instead quickly issued a ban on her working.
Dr. Hossam Lotfi, Sherine’s lawyer, stressed in statements to Arab News that what his client is accused of was taken out of context by those waiting for her to make a mistake, which is unacceptable.
He added there is no doubt about her love and her loyalty to the country, and her appreciation for all the efforts made by her government and its president to push Egypt to the position it deserves in the Arab world and internationally.
He argued that the lawyer who brought the suit was known for always filing suits against well-known figures in society, purely motivated by increasing his fame.
The board of directors of the Syndicate of Music Professions, headed by artist Hani Shaker, decided to ban Sherine from singing and investigate her on March 27.
“The decision to stop Sherine was only made after the union received numerous complaints from Egyptians at home and abroad, which is detrimental to the national security of Egypt,” Tariq Mortada, legal adviser to the union, told Arab News.
“Sherine has said a number of abusive things before, including when she said in jest: ‘Drink natural water so you do not get schistosomiasis, in reference to when someone asked her to sing her song Mashrebtesh Men Nilha.’“
Mortada said that the issue of insulting Egypt has taken its course in the Egyptian courts.
He said Sherine is a great star and a very important artist, but she harms her talent when she speaks inappropriately of Egypt.
On the other hand, the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib — husband of Sherine — expressed in press statements his deep sadness at the decision of the syndicate stopping his wife from singing.
He said that Sherine will not appear before the investigation on Wednesday because she had not done anything to deserve it.

Topics: Egypt Sherine Abdel Wahab

Streisand apologizes for remarks on Michael Jackson accusers

In this Dec. 14, 1986, file photo, singers Barbra Streisand and Michael Jackson attend the Scopus Awards of the American Friends of the Hebrew University ceremony in Los Angeles. (AP)
Updated 24 March 2019
AP
NEW YORK: Barbra Streisand apologized Saturday for her remarks about Michael Jackson and two men who have accused him of sexual abuse, saying that she should have chosen her words more carefully and that she admires the accusers for “speaking their truth.”
Streisand had received bitter criticism online after she was quoted in The Times of London as saying that Jackson’s accusers were “thrilled to be there” during the alleged abuse, which “didn’t kill them.”
After an initial statement Saturday to The Associated Press in which she sought to clarify her remarks, the superstar of song, stage and screen posted an apology online that went further.
“I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims,” she wrote.
“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way,” she wrote. “Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”
The apology went far beyond the earlier statement to the AP, in which she elaborated on her published remarks, saying she felt “nothing but sympathy” for the men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accuse the late star of molesting them as children.
She wrote in that earlier statement: “To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone.”
The remarks in question came deep into a wide-ranging interview with The Times. Asked about Jackson, Streisand was quoted as saying she “absolutely” believed Robson and Safechuck, who make their allegations in the recent HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”
Jackson’s estate has condemned the HBO documentary. Jackson, who died in 2009, was found not guilty in 2005 of charges he molested a 13-year-old boy.
Streisand was asked about the documentary, which she called “too painful.”
She then said that Jackson, when she met him, was “very sweet, very childlike.” Asked how she reconciled that man with the one portrayed in the documentary, she replied: “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”
Among those firing back on social media was the director of “Leaving Neverland,” Dan Reed, who wrote of that last quote: “Did you really say that?!“
Asked by The Times whether she was angry at Jackson, Streisand said: “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him.”
Also attracting attention Saturday for remarks about Jackson was his close friend and mentor Diana Ross.
“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.”

Topics: Barbra Streisand and Michael Jackson

