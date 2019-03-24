Banned Egyptian singer appeals to president

CAIRO: In her first media appearance since her singing ban, Sherine Abdel Wahab broke down and appealed to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the Syndicate of Musical Professions banned her from working while they investigate her for allegedly abusing Egypt’s reputation.
Lawyer Samir Sabri filed a complaint against the Egyptian performer and said that she had used festivals and foreign parties to speak ill of the country.
He explained in his statement that he also attached a CD containing what was said by Sherine in a concert in Bahrain.
“Egypt is working to restore its global cultural role as well as organize international festivals and conferences to encourage investments. It is known that art plays an effective role and as an artist as ambassador to this country, Sherine Abdel Wahab presented Egypt in a low-profile manner during a concert in Bahrain. During the concert, she said ‘Now I can speak in comfort, for if I did in Egypt, I’d go to prison.’“
Sherine apologized during her telephone conversation with a famous talk show about the incident on March 14.
She said that she did not mean freedom of expression, but that there are people who are “waiting for her to make a mistake.”
The Syndicate of Music Professions especially did not defend her, and instead quickly issued a ban on her working.
Dr. Hossam Lotfi, Sherine’s lawyer, stressed in statements to Arab News that what his client is accused of was taken out of context by those waiting for her to make a mistake, which is unacceptable.
He added there is no doubt about her love and her loyalty to the country, and her appreciation for all the efforts made by her government and its president to push Egypt to the position it deserves in the Arab world and internationally.
He argued that the lawyer who brought the suit was known for always filing suits against well-known figures in society, purely motivated by increasing his fame.
The board of directors of the Syndicate of Music Professions, headed by artist Hani Shaker, decided to ban Sherine from singing and investigate her on March 27.
“The decision to stop Sherine was only made after the union received numerous complaints from Egyptians at home and abroad, which is detrimental to the national security of Egypt,” Tariq Mortada, legal adviser to the union, told Arab News.
“Sherine has said a number of abusive things before, including when she said in jest: ‘Drink natural water so you do not get schistosomiasis, in reference to when someone asked her to sing her song Mashrebtesh Men Nilha.’“
Mortada said that the issue of insulting Egypt has taken its course in the Egyptian courts.
He said Sherine is a great star and a very important artist, but she harms her talent when she speaks inappropriately of Egypt.
On the other hand, the Egyptian artist Hossam Habib — husband of Sherine — expressed in press statements his deep sadness at the decision of the syndicate stopping his wife from singing.
He said that Sherine will not appear before the investigation on Wednesday because she had not done anything to deserve it.
