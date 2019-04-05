You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments and US did not offer same terms for Patriots
﻿

Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments and US did not offer same terms for Patriots

1 / 2
New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. (Reuters file photo)
2 / 2
New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
0

Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments and US did not offer same terms for Patriots

Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey was continuing to make payments under its deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems and the United States had not presented the same terms when it offered to sell Patriot missiles.
“The S-400 holds an important place in our talks. The United States’ arguments are very wrong. We finished the S-400 process and our payments continue,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul when asked about his planned talks in Moscow next week.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan S-400 missile system

Related

0
Middle-East
Pentagon says expects to resolve row with Turkey over S-400
0
Middle-East
Turkey will honor deal to purchase S-400s: Turkish FM

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

  • At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border
  • At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Dozens of Palestinians were wounded along the Israel-Gaza border fence during weekly protests Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said.
At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, the ministry said in a statement, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border.
It did not say how many of those were gunshot wounds but three people were reported to be in critical condition.
Numbers were lower than recent Fridays, however, an AFP correspondent said.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military said some 10,500 Palestinians were taking part in the events, some of whom were throwing stones at soldiers.
At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period in Gaza-related violence.
Five men were killed on Saturday as tens of thousands gathered for the first anniversary of the protests.
Israel says its strong response is necessary to defend its borders and accuses Hamas, the political movement that rules the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating violence there.
A February United Nations report accused Israeli soldiers of intentionally firing on civilians, saying it could amount to war crimes.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

Special 0
World
Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza
0
Middle-East
Despite setbacks, Hamas’ grip on Gaza has never been tighter

Latest updates

Outrage in Kashmir as main highway closed twice in a week
0
Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes
0
Pakistan announces release of 360 Indian fishermen
0
Rights lawyer Amal Clooney leads push to protect journalists
0
Yemen schoolchildren killed by unexploded ordnance: UN
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.