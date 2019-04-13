You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria activists fear tougher police tactics after Friday clashes
﻿

Algeria activists fear tougher police tactics after Friday clashes

1 / 4
Algerian women wave a national flag during a demonstration for the independence of the judiciary outside the Justice Ministry headquarters in the capital Algiers on April 13, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 4
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against the country's leadership, in Algiers, Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP)
3 / 4
A protester chants slogans during a demonstration against the country's leadership, in Algiers, Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP)
4 / 4
Algerian lawyers and judges chant slogans and raise a national flag as they gather for a demonstration for the independence of the judiciary outside the Justice Ministry headquarters in the capital Algiers on April 13, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 April 2019
AFP
0

Algeria activists fear tougher police tactics after Friday clashes

Updated 13 April 2019
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Algerian civil society groups voiced concern Saturday about toughening police tactics, a day after officers in riot gear clashed with protesters, and reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful pro-democracy rallies.
Friday’s initially peaceful rally in central Algiers deteriorated into the worst street violence seen so far since marches began in mid-February demanding an end to the 20-year-rule of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who finally resigned on April 2, and his regime.
Police used tear gas and water cannon and scuffled with demonstrators, who in turn hurled stones and bottles, set alight at least one police car and turned large dumpsters into barricades.
Injuries were reported on both sides, and activists raised fears that the standoff has entered a new phase.
“Friday’s mobilization was different because of the scale of the repression,” according to Said Salhi, vice president of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights.
Demonstrators have vowed to push on with rallies against the interim government of Abdelkader Bensalah and its plan for July 4 elections, arguing that leaders who emerged from the Bouteflika “system” cannot guarantee free and fair polls.
Salhi noted that the mood was different from early Friday outside the main post office in central Algiers that has become an emblematic protest site.
“It usually starts joyfully at the post office, but there was a desire on the part of the authorities to clear the area,” he said.
Salhi said a turning point had come three days earlier when police had for the first time tried to disperse a student demonstration in Algiers with tear gas and water cannon.
Political scientist Cherif Driss said that, while the demonstrations have continued unabated, “the police are trying to refocus, and are beginning to reduce the public space for expression.”
Driss added however that “the response remains moderate and professional, with mostly water cannons and tear gas. There is no brutal repression.”
Police put Friday’s violence down to “delinquents” infiltrating the crowds, and said 108 people had been arrested, while some protesters also blamed “troublemakers” for the clashes.
Driss said it was too early to tell whether Friday’s clashes were the result of “a strategy to limit demonstrations or a reaction to groups infiltrating” the protests.
The General Directorate of National Security reported that 83 police had suffered injuries. It denied having resorted to repressive tactics and said it was merely maintaining public order.
Several protesters were also injured, and at least one was hit in the chest by what appeared to be a rubber bullet, said an AFP photographer.
Activist groups stressed their commitment to non-violence.
“The protesters are very committed to the continuation of the movement in its peaceful form,” said Abdelwahab Ferfaoui of civic group the Youth Action Rally (RAJ-Algeria). “It’s the key to success.”
At Friday’s clashes, some demonstrators had placed themselves between rioters and police, raising their hands and chanting “silmiya” (peaceful) until the situation calmed, AFP journalists witnessed.
“People did not respond despite the repression, we saw citizens defending police officers,” said Salhi.
“But we want to move toward a political solution quickly to avoid desperation. Letting the situation deteriorate until the elections in three months is not a solution.”

Topics: Algeria Protests

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Algerian military to support transition period: army chief
0
Middle-East
Algeria protests keep up pressure on regime

Israeli raid ‘targets’ military positions inside Syria

Updated 13 April 2019
AP
AFP
0

Israeli raid ‘targets’ military positions inside Syria

  • 17 Syrian troops were wounded in the attack, reports war monitor
  • Israel has in recent months acknowledged it has been striking Iranian targets in Syria
Updated 13 April 2019
AP AFP
0

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike on a military position in central Syria early Saturday wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes hit three targets, wounding 17 Syrian soldiers. 

It said there were also deaths, but it was not immediately clear how many were killed and whether they were Iranians or Iran-sponsored fighters. 

The strikes targeted the Accounting School as well as a missile development center in a village near Masyaf and a nearby military base run by Iran-backed fighters, the monitor said.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike near the town of Masyaf, in Hama province, hit a military academy widely known as the Accounting School. It said Israeli warplanes fired missiles toward Syria from Lebanon’s airspace and that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the foreign media report.

“Around 2:30 a.m. ... the Israeli air force carried out a strike targeting one of our military positions in the town of Misyaf,” in Hama province north of Damascus, SANA quoted a military source as saying.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its airstrikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there. The last such strikes that Israel announced were in late March.

“Our air defense batteries intercepted some of the Israeli missiles,” the source said, adding that the strike “wounded three combatants and destroyed buildings.”

The Observatory said the strike targeted a Syrian military college in the town and two buildings used by Iranian forces in nearby villages — a development center for medium-range missiles in Zawi and a training camp in Sheikh Ghadban. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

With the support of the US administration of President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed repeatedly to take whatever military action he deems necessary to prevent archfoe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah establishing a continuing military presence.

Late last month, Trump broke with decades of international consensus to recognize Israel’s unilateral annexation of the strategic Golan Heights, seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967.

The move was a diplomatic prize for Israel, but met with a chorus of opposition from US foes and allies alike.

Iran and Hezbollah have both intervened in Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011 to support forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.

They were joined in 2015 by Russia, which supplied its S300 air defense system to Assad’s forces after a Russian aircraft was downed by mistake by Syrian defense systems during an Israeli raid on Sept. 17, killing all 15 people on board.

After several months of frosty relations, Russia and Israeli resumed coordination of their military operations in Syria and Israel’s bombing campaign picked up again.

Iran is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has sent military advisers, as well as thousands of fighters from across the region, to help his forces in the eight-year conflict.

Israel considers Iran its biggest threat and has said it will not tolerate an Iranian military presence on its borders.

The most serious wave of airstrikes on Syria this year occurred in January, when the Israeli military hit several Iranian targets, saying it was responding to an Iranian missile attack a day earlier. The Iranian launch followed a rare Israeli daylight air raid near the Damascus International Airport.

Topics: Syria israeli air strikes

Related

0
Middle-East
Syrian Kurdish official: Damascus talks going nowhere, Russia to blame
0
Middle-East
31,000 Iraqis to return home under Syrian deal

Latest updates

Why measles is making a deadly return
0
Generous support from Saudi Arabia begins to implement large-scale maintenance projects: UNRWA
0
KSA to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months
0
Ministry: More than 5.7 million Umrah visas issued so far
0
Saudi Arabia supports peaceful transition in Sudan, King Salman announces aid package
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.