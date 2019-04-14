You are here

  • Home
  • World’s largest plane makes first test flight
﻿

World’s largest plane makes first test flight

1 / 4
This handout photograph obtained courtesy of Stratolaunch shows the Stratolaunch plane flying over the California desert, April 13, 2019, the first test flight of the US company's gigantic aircraft whose wingspan is almost half that of an Airbus A380. (AFP)
2 / 4
This handout photograph obtained courtesy of Stratolaunch shows the Stratolaunch plane flying above the California desert, April 13, 2019, the first test flight of the US company's gigantic aircraft whose wingspan is almost half that of an Airbus A380. (AFP)
3 / 4
The world's largest airplane, built by the late Paul Allen's company Stratolaunch Systems, makes its first test flight in Mojave, California, U.S. April 13, 2019. (REUTERS)
4 / 4
The world's largest airplane, built by the late Paul Allen's company Stratolaunch Systems, makes its first test flight in Mojave, California, U.S. April 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

World’s largest plane makes first test flight

  • The aircraft is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380
Updated 14 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The world’s largest airplane — a Stratolaunch behemoth with two fuselages and six Boeing 747 engines — made its first test flight on Saturday in California.
The mega jet carried out its maiden voyage over the Mojave desert.
It is designed to carry into space, and drop, a rocket that would in turn ignite to deploy satellites.
It is supposed to provide a more flexible way to deploy satellites than vertical takeoff rockets because this way all you need is a long runway for takeoff.
It was built by an engineering company called Scaled Composites.
The aircraft is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380.
Specifically, the wing span is 117 meters; that of an Airbus A380 is just under 80.
The plane flew Saturday for about two and a half hours, Stratolaunch said. Until now, it had just carried out tests on the ground.
It hit a top speed of 304 kilometers per hour (189 mph) and reached an altitude of 17,000 feet, or 5,182 meters.
“What a fantastic first flight,” said Jean Floyd, CEO of Stratolaunch.
“Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems,” he added.
Stratolaunch was financed by Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft as a way to get into the market for launching small satellites.
But Allen died in October of last year so the future of the company is uncertain.

Related

0
Pakistan
World’s largest plane lands at Islamabad International Airport
0
Media
Egypt denies rumors of explosives found on Libyan plane

Disney drops trailer of newest ‘Star Wars’ film

Updated 13 April 2019
Arab News
0

Disney drops trailer of newest ‘Star Wars’ film

  • This is the last movie in the Star Wars trilogy that started in 2015
  • It will be released in December
Updated 13 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Disney just released the trailer of its newest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, finally revealing its name – “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Director J.J. Abrams and production house Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the exciting news to an enthusiastic crowd at a fan event in Chicago, where the film’s stars were also in attendance.

The 2-minute trailer features Ray, the trilogy’s heroin, as she fulfills her own legend – presumably the film’s central theme, as the voice of Luke Skywalker uttered the lines in the background: “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

Set to hit the theaters in December, the film will complete the trilogy that includes “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “The Last Jedi” (2017).

Perhaps one of the most awaited moments in the upcoming film is the return of a few iconic characters including Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa, whose character will be portrayed through older refurbished shots of the late Carrie Fisher who died in 2016.

Topics: star wars

Related

0
Offbeat
‘Star Wars’ producer Kennedy wants new movie voices ‘to bring world to its senses’
0
Lifestyle
’Solo: A Star Wars Story’ falls 65 percent in second weekend

Latest updates

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Libyan commander Haftar in Cairo: presidency spokesman
0
Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down worldwide
0
Philippines: US DNA tests confirm death of Daesh-linked leader
0
On Palm Sunday, Pope says Church needs to be humble
0
Struggle over leadership deepens divisions in Tunisia president’s party
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.