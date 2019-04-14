World’s largest plane makes first test flight

Disney drops trailer of newest ‘Star Wars’ film

DUBAI: Disney just released the trailer of its newest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, finally revealing its name – “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Director J.J. Abrams and production house Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the exciting news to an enthusiastic crowd at a fan event in Chicago, where the film’s stars were also in attendance.

The 2-minute trailer features Ray, the trilogy’s heroin, as she fulfills her own legend – presumably the film’s central theme, as the voice of Luke Skywalker uttered the lines in the background: “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

Set to hit the theaters in December, the film will complete the trilogy that includes “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “The Last Jedi” (2017).

Perhaps one of the most awaited moments in the upcoming film is the return of a few iconic characters including Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa, whose character will be portrayed through older refurbished shots of the late Carrie Fisher who died in 2016.