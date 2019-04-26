Taylor Swift releases new song, music video called ‘ME!’

You are here

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan at an appearance at a butterfly mural in the Gulch in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25, 2019. (AP)
Updated 26 April 2019
AP
  • The pop star said the song features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco
  • Swift has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project
NEW YORK: Taylor Swift released a new single and music video called “ME!” on Friday that’s about “embracing your individuality and really celebrating it.”
In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday — during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC — the pop star said the song features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.
“I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes (people) feel better about themselves,” she said.
Swift has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project. She surprised a few hundred fans Thursday when she visited a mural she commissioned in Nashville.
Swift thanked the artist who created the mural in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also thanked her fans for showing up, saying: “I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills.”
“The fans are amazing. I can’t believe how dedicated they are,” Swift told Roberts. “I can’t believe how much they care — so it makes it more fun more for me to create music, to create music videos.”
Swift’s last album was “reputation,” released in 2017.

‘I spy with my little eye’: CIA launches Instagram account

WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency opened its own account on Instagram Thursday with a picture of a desk of mysteries teased by the children’s game prompt “I spy with my little eye.”
The photo tempts with intrigues and adventure: a wig suggesting disguises, maps of China and the Gulf, foreign banknotes, a burn bag for getting rid of secret documents, a notebook with Arabic, and other items — mostly real operation souvenirs of CIA officers.
Next to a wall is a photo with the words: “I want to travel the world.”
The Instagram posting was an expansion of the premier US spy agency’s effort to recruit a younger generation of officers, agents and analysts, having already been on Twitter and Facebook for years.
The agency has been openly recruiting from universities and industry, and Instagram gives it a way to reach a large, younger demographic: most of its regular users are under 30.
“We’re looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram’s users about the many ways CIA’s global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do,” the agency said in a statement.
“Through the account, we’ll give a peek into agency life, but we can’t promise any selfies from secret locations.”

