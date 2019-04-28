You are here

﻿

Don’t paint us all with the same brush, Sri Lankan Muslims plead after terror attack

A Sri Lankan Muslim imam talks to Sri Lankan Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith during a function to express solidarity with all the victims of Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 28, 2019.(AP)
A Sri Lankan Muslim priest, lights a candle as Buddhist priest, left, Hindu priest, right, and Christian archbishop, center, watch during a function to express solidarity with all the victims of Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2019
Sanjay Kumar
  • Several mosques across Sri Lanka did not conduct Friday prayers on April 26
  • President Maithripala Sirisena reiterated that the entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for the crime of a few people
NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented development, following an attack on April 21 which killed at least 250 Christians on Easter Sunday, several mosques across Sri Lanka did not conduct special prayers on Friday, marking a first for the country where Muslims account for 9.7 percent of the total population of more than 21 million.
Some mosques which did conduct the prayers did so under a heavy security blanket while maintaining a low profile.
On Friday, after appealing for calm, President Maithripala Sirisena reiterated that the entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for the crime of a few people.
“There is a deep sense of fear among the Muslim community,” Hilmy Ahamed, Vice President of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, said.
“In the first couple of days, there was a genuine fear of things going out of control and Muslims being at the receiving end of the collective wrath of the society. The situation now has calmed down. But we are worried about the backlash,” Ahamed told Arab News.
For his part, he thanked the Christian Cardinal of Colombo for releasing a strong statement to drive home the point that “Muslims cannot be held responsible for the acts of few terrorists.”
“That really calmed the situation very much,” he added.
Colombo-based Ahamed said that lots of bridges needed to be built to “maintain inter-religious harmony in the country.”
“At the same time, the Muslim communities in Sri Lanka will have to address the issue of fringe extremism in society. We have decided to set up a committee in every mosque in the country to be vigilant about any nefarious activities – be it by an outsider or insider and check the radicalization of youth,” he said.
Sheikh Muiz Bukhary, a renowned Muslim preacher, concurred.
“The perpetrators of the terror attacks had Muslim names. The entire Muslim body does not want to have anything to do with these criminals so much so that we have decided not to accept their corpses in the Muslim burial ground,” he said, adding that despite the measures taken, there continues to be a certain level of “uneasiness in the society.”
“The president’s message was very assuring. We don’t want to be blamed or charged for what a small and the tiny section of the people did,” Bukhary said.
He told Arab News that “we hope that the majority of the country does not act in a xenophobic or Islamophobic way.”
Citing examples of incidents reported in the past few days following the attack, he added that looking at Muslims with suspicion, asking Muslim women to take off their hijabs or abayas at department stores, was “disturbing.” “This is going to make it difficult for us to continue to have a normal daily life,” he said.
Lawyer and civil rights activist Ali Sabry PC said this has become a catalyst for the Muslim community to remain in “a state of shock and disbelief.” “We are appalled at what has happened on Sunday. We also fear what will happen to our country,” he said.
“We fear the consequences which the Muslim community might have to face as a result of this violence. With the undercurrent of tensions already existing between the majority Buddhist community and Muslims, the terror attacks have added further uncertainty to the inter-religious relationship,” Sabry told Arab News.
He added that with messages and speeches to promote solidarity, the Sri Lankan leadership was taking a step in the right direction, but he noted that the initiative was taken a little too late, blaming the government for not acting against Muslim extremist forces despite being warned about them last year.
“We gave a list of Muslim extremists last year who were involved in the attack of a Buddhist temple and warned the government about the danger they posed, but the president did not prioritize the threat,” he said.
Abdul Wahab Mohamed Imthiyaz, a prominent Colombo-based lawyer, added that the issue doesn’t end here, with several from the community now worried about their future.
“Muslims are concerned about our future generation, how are we going to co-exist in this multi-cultural society? A tiny group of extremists, guided and exploited by geo-political interests, have created a mess in Sri Lankan society and we, as Muslims, are facing the consequences now,” Imthiyaz told Arab News, adding that several are thinking of migrating to another country.
“Some of the Muslims are now thinking of migrating. We are going to be questioned, tortured. Already a section of the majority community has started questioning our ways of life, like wearing hijab, going to mosque and all,” he said, adding that “our acceptability in society is being challenged now.”
Political analyst Ahilan Kadirgamar added that it is “a really worrying time for Sri Lanka today.”
“The development might inject some religious tension into our politics. It’s very important that all communities come together and no backlash takes place against any community,” he told Arab News.
“A new dynamic of religious tension has come into play after this attack. My worry is that there might be a mobilization of extreme religious forces in the country...and this may not be confined to only one particular group,” he said.

Colombo accepts Trump’s offer to help with terror probe

Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the island to carry out searches and hunt down members of two radical groups. (Reuters)
Updated 37 min 40 sec ago
MOHAMMAD RASOOLDEEN
Colombo accepts Trump’s offer to help with terror probe

  • Authorities have detained more than 100 people since the bombings
Updated 37 min 40 sec ago
MOHAMMAD RASOOLDEEN
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has accepted US President Donald Trump’s offer to help investigate deadly blasts that struck churches and hotels, as the island nation marked a week since the devastating attacks.
Suicide bombers attacked multiple sites inside and outside the capital on Easter Sunday, killing 268 people and injuring more than 500.
A week has passed since the trauma and shock of that day’s events. Churches across the country suspended Sunday masses, with worshippers asked to stay at home and watch a broadcast of a service attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa. The mass was led by Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith in Colombo.
Ranjith said it was a great tragedy that had happened. “We cannot kill someone in the name of God… We extend our hand of friendship and fraternity to all our brothers and sisters of whatever class, society or religion that differentiates us.”
The US Embassy in Colombo said it was “heartbroken” by the attacks, and that it was committed to helping Sri Lanka emerge from this crisis “stronger and more unified.”
Ambassador Alaina Teplitz said Trump’s offer of assistance was both concrete and significant.
“All activities are at the request of and closely coordinated with Sri Lankan authorities,” said an embassy statement issued on Sunday, adding that it was a short-term and temporary measure aimed at bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Sri Lanka has accepted Trump’s offer, allowing US teams to work with local officials for explosives’ detection, crime scene investigation and forensic analysis.
Teams from the FBI and the US Indo-Pacific Command are supporting the Sri Lankan-led investigation into the attacks.
“We want to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka’s efforts and are assisting at the invitation of the government,” added the embassy. “Conspiracy theories about the involvement of the US military draw attention away from where it should be focused, which is firmly on the victims and their families. The cooperation is part of the growing partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka. Security is a key component of that partnership.”
Rishad Bathiudeen, minister of industry and commerce, resettlement of protracted displaced persons, co-operative development and vocational training and skills development, who is also the leader of Muslim People Congress told Arab News that both the government and the Muslim community welcome the hands of friendship stretched to Lanka in times of distress.
“We sincerely hope and pray that the US cooperation would help restore Sri Lanka to its normalcy,” he said, adding that the country would always welcome such cooperation from friendly countries who have pledged support to the Lankan government.
On Saturday, the US Department of State ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees from Sri Lanka, as it issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory for US travelers.
The embassy also said it was imperative that the Sri Lankan government protected the rule of law and did not infringe upon the rights of individuals or groups amid tighter security on the island.
Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the island to carry out searches and hunt down members of two local Islamist groups believed to have carried out the attacks.
Authorities have detained more than 100 people since the bombings.

