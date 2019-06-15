You are here

  • Home
  • Eight killed by explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu
﻿

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu

Security forces stand near the wreckage of an official vehicle that was destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.
"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private Aamin Ambulance service said. A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital Mogadishu did not cause any casualties.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Related

0
Middle-East
Somalia making progress but ‘must tackle extremism’
0
World
US air strike kills 13 Daesh fighters in Somalia

Worshippers in hard hats to attend Notre-Dame’s first mass since fire

Updated 15 June 2019
Reuters
0

Worshippers in hard hats to attend Notre-Dame’s first mass since fire

  • Church leaders are keen to show life goes on at the cathedral as donations to help rebuild it trickle in
  • Less than 10% of the 850 million euros pledged by billionaires, business leaders and others has been received so far, the French government said
Updated 15 June 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: A small congregation wearing hard hats will attend mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, the first service to be held since fire devastated the Gothic landmark two months ago.
Church leaders are keen to show life goes on at the cathedral as donations to help rebuild it trickle in. Less than 10% of the 850 million euros pledged by billionaires, business leaders and others has been received so far, the French government said.
Saturday’s mass, which commemorates the cathedral’s consecration as a place of worship, is due to be held at 1600 GMT in a side-chapel, with attendance limited to about 30 people who will wear the protective headgear for safety reasons.
“It is a nice symbol. A very small group of people will attend and one can understand why as there are still major safety issues,” Culture Minister Franck Riester told Europe 1 radio.
He told France 2 television on Friday the cathedral was still “in a fragile state, namely the vault, which has not yet been secured. It can still collapse.”
The April 15 blaze caused the roof and spire of the architectural masterpiece to collapse, triggering a worldwide outpouring of sadness as well as the multi-million-euro pledges for reconstruction work.
Among the high-profile people who promised to donate to the rebuilding effort were luxury goods tycoons Bernard Arnault and François-Henri Pinault.
“There could be people who promised to donate then in the end did not,” Riester said, without giving further details. “But more importantly, and this is normal, the donations will be paid as restoration work progresses.”
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for restoring the cathedral, though Riester was more cautious.
“The president was right to give a target, an ambition. But obviously what matters in the end is the quality of the work,” he said. “So it does not mean that work will be totally finished in exactly five years.”
The archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit will lead Saturday’s service, which will be broadcast live on a religious TV channel.

Topics: Notre-Dame cathedral Paris

Related

0
World
French will have say on Notre-Dame restoration
0
World
At Easter mass, Parisians pray for Notre-Dame’s swift restoration

Latest updates

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu
0
US grants Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian electricity imports
0
Not including regional states in Iran deal was a mistake: UAE FM
0
Houthi attack on Abha airport ‘apparent war crime’: Human Rights Watch
0
UK-Iranian begins fresh hunger strike in Tehran jail
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.