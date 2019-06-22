You are here

British police called to home of PM candidate Boris Johnson after altercation

Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister, leaves a hustings event in London, Britain, June 21, 2019. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Reuters
  • The Guardian newspaper, which first reported the story, said an unidentified neighbor had heard a woman screaming followed by “slamming and banging”
  • A spokesman for Johnson declined repeated requests for comment
LONDON: British police were called to the home of Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next prime minister, after neighbors heard a loud altercation between him and his his girlfriend.
The police were called in the early hours of Friday to an address in south London where Johnson is living with his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds. Johnson is currently divorcing his second wife.
“The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor,” the police said in a statement issued on Friday evening. “Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.”
“There were no offenses or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action,” the statement said.
A spokesman for Johnson declined repeated requests for comment. Symonds could not be reached for comment.
The Guardian newspaper, which first reported the story, said an unidentified neighbor had heard a woman screaming followed by “slamming and banging.” At one point Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat.”
Despite a series of scandals in the past and criticism about his attention to detail, Brexit supporter Johnson has dominated the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.
After a series of ballots to whittle down the race to two candidates, 160,000 Conservative Party members will now chose either Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as their next leader — and thus the next prime minister.
A neighbor of Johnson told the Guardian newspaper that they had recorded the altercation from inside their flat out of concern for Symonds.
The Guardian said it had reviewed the recording and that Johnson could be heard refusing to leave the flat and using a swear word to tell Symonds to get off his laptop. Crashing sounds can also be heard, the newspaper said.
Reuters has not reviewed the audio.
Symonds is heard saying Johnson had ruined a sofa with red wine, according to the Guardian’s account.
“You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt. You have no care for money or anything,” Symonds is quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Another neighbor interviewed by the BBC confirmed the argument and said she had heard a woman shouting.
Johnson, 55, who served as London mayor for eight years, has cast himself as the only candidate who can deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 while fighting off the electoral threats of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking

Updated 22 June 2019
0

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat sinking

  • The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage
  • Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel’s 22 Filipino crew members but Beijing rejected it
Updated 22 June 2019
0

MANILA: China and the Philippines agreed to conduct a joint inquiry over the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in disputed waters, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said Saturday.
The June 9 incident, when the two boats collided in the South China Sea, has sparked public outrage.
Manila has accused the Chinese trawler of abandoning the vessel’s 22 Filipino crew members — later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen — but Beijing has rejected this.
China states the trawler merely “bumped” the vessel, and tried to rescue the fishermen — but was “afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats.”
Duterte accepted the Chinese government’s offer to conduct a joint investigation into the incident, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement, “to determine what really transpired.”
The probe team should include “highly qualified and competent individuals, with the Philippines and China having one representative each, and a third member coming from a neutral country,” Panelo added.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had also called on Thursday for a joint probe — where each country could “properly handle the matter through friendly consultations.”
While Manila has filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing, Duterte has urged calm over the incident, setting aside the Philippines’ territorial row with China to court trade and investments.
“To be clear, we are by no means relinquishing any inch of our sovereign rights, nor compromising the rights of our 22 fishermen. We are demanding justice for our countrymen, and we are using all legal means toward that end,” Panelo said.
The incident — which has fed into outrage over China’s expansive claims to the waterway — occurred off Reed Bank, a fish and natural gas-rich area of submerged coral reefs.
It is claimed by China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan also have claims to all or part of the flashpoint sea, a key waterway for trillions of dollars in global trade each year.

