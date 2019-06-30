‘Many injured’ in Morocco migrant camp blaze

You are here

African migrants rest in their hiding place in the Moroccan mountains near the city of Tangier, Morocco. (Reuters/File)
  • A steady flow of sub-Saharan migrants enter Morocco each year aiming to reach Europe by sea or via the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla at the kingdom’s northern tip
RABAT: A blaze ripped through a migrant camp in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on Sunday leaving “many injured,” authorities and camp residents said.

Illegal but tolerated by authorities, the Oulad Ziane camp near the coastal city’s main bus station has for years been home to hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Largest camp 

It is the largest and one of the last informal camps left in the kingdom, following a push by authorities to dismantle others.

“The camp burned down, and many injured were hospitalized,” said Camara Lassine, a community leader in the camp.

“There was a fight between a hundred migrants over a stolen phone, and one of them started the fire and called the police,” he said.

“We don’t know if we’ll be allowed to return.”

Authorities said the fire broke out amid “plastic tents and debris” but was later brought under control without causing any deaths.

Blighted by a poor hygiene and violence, Oulad Ziane camp was hit by four fires last year.

A steady flow of sub-Saharan migrants enter Morocco each year aiming to reach Europe by sea or via the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla at the kingdom’s northern tip.

But many eventually settle in Morocco, which has conducted two campaigns since 2014 granting residency to 50,000 illegal immigrants, according to authorities.

Most migrants at the camp hail from the West African countries of Guinea, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, and Niger. 

Since 2014, Morocco has regularized thousands of undocumented migrants residing in the country.

Algeria arrests prominent war veteran

  • The arrest of Lakhdar Bouregaa, who is in his 80s, has ‘shocked’ many of those who took part in the 1954-1962 war of independence against French colonial rule
ALGIERS: Algerian authorities have arrested a well-known veteran of the war of independence against France, his grandson and media outlets said Sunday, after he reportedly criticised military chief Ahmed Gaid Saleh.
Lakhdar Bouregaa, 86, was arrested at his home in the upscale Hydra neighbourhood overlooking Algiers on Saturday and taken to a intelligence services base, grandson Imad Bouregaa said.
He told the DzVid news website that his grandfather's arrest was linked to comments he made about Gaid Salah, Algeria's strongman since the ouster in April of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
"My grandfather said that Gaid Salah wanted to impose his own candidate in presidential elections" to replace Bouteflika, he said.
National television reported that he had been detained for "insulting a state body and undermining the morale of the army", charges for which he could face up to 10 years in prison.
Bouteflika resigned after weeks of protests against his rule, only hours after close ally Gaid Salah demanded impeachment proceedings against him.
Gaid Salah has since been pushing for polls to choose a successor but a planned election on July 4 was scrapped after the only two candidates were rejected.
Bouregaa's arrest was also reported by several media outlets in Algeria, including French-language daily Liberte, and sparked criticism on social media.
His arrest has "shocked" many of those who took part in the 1954-1962 war of independence against French colonial rule, human rights activist Fodil Boumala said in a statement posted on Facebook.
It was a "serious blunder", said the statement signed by dozens of university professors.
Bouregaa, who was a commander of the National Liberation Army (ALN) which fought the French and a founder in 1963 of the Front for Socialist Forces (FFS), one of Algeria's oldest opposition parties.
The FFS said it was "angry" and "dismayed" at his arrest.
Liberte said Bouregaa had contacted his children to inform them of his arrest but could not say where he was being held or the reason for his detention.

