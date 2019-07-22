You are here

At least 17 killed, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast

A boy walks past the site of a car bomb attack near a security checkpoint in the Somali capital, not far from the presidential palace in Mogadishu. (File/AFP)
MOGADISHU: At least 17 killed and 28 wounded when a bomb went off outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, medical officials said.

The Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia’s weak U.N.-backed government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The city’s Madina hospital received seven bodies and 27 people with injuries, 17 of them serious, said Nura Hassan, a nurse at the hospital.

The blast went off at the first checkpoint on the road that leads to Mogadishu airport, said Farah Hussein, a shopkeeper who witnessed the attack.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.

Many feared trapped in major fire in India’s financial capital Mumbai

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out on Monday in a nine-story government building in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, with several people feared trapped, fire officials said.

Television channels said nearly 100 people may be trapped in the building that houses the office of state-owned telecoms company MTNL.

“The fire has been confined to the third and fourth floor of the building,” the fire department, which has dispatched 14 fire engines to the site, said in a text message.

A Reuters witness said five or six people were on a balcony on one floor, with some waving white handkerchiefs.

An officer said 14 fire engines at the site are evacuating people using hydraulic platforms in the city's Bandra area.

Television images showed people breaking window panes and waving to fire officers to evacuate them. No casualties were immediately reported.

A woman rescued by fire services told the New Delhi Television news channel that 30 to 40 people were waiting to be evacuated from the building, with the third and fourth floors filled with smoke.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

