  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sustaining cease-fire

Columns

Sustaining cease-fire

Harun Yahya |

Harun Yahya

This year, the prayer of the Eid Al-Adha was performed in peace for the first time in 5 years. The 7-day long cease-fire declared on the eve of the feast was a cause for joy, albeit a temporary one, for Syria that has been drowning in blood for the last 5 years. Following the arrival of the Turkish army, the images capturing children’s joy of feast quickly reached the Turkish media. The feast had brought the children happiness even under the falling bombs and among the devastated houses.
Although, by means of cease-fire, further loss of lives was prevented and hopefully a secure zone was established at least for the duration of the feast, it certainly does not offer a permanent solution for Syria. Progresses that are more significant and a firmer stand is need for the bloodshed to cease in Syria. Because the loss of lives is not the sole problem of region. It is the struggle for the survival and annihilation of a nation.
Previously in these lines, we talked about the emergence of a lost generation in Syria, and addressed the challenges and difficulties the refugee children that were forced to leave their country face. There is no doubt that the state of the children who remained in Syria is far graver. According to the UNICEF report, 3.7 million Syrian children were born since the beginning of the civil war 5 years ago. When proportioned to the total population, as of now, one out of every three children are the children of war. This number also includes 151.000 children who were born refugees. UNICEF Regional Director Peter Salama summarizes the current situation in the region as follows: “In Syria, violence has become commonplace, reaching homes, schools, hospitals, clinics, parks, playgrounds and places of worship. Nearly 7 million children live in poverty, making their childhood one of loss and deprivation.”
According to the analyzes of Salama, during the period of war, the majority of the children in Syria actively participated in the war waged by the adults. They dropped out of schools. Many among them were forced to work at a small age. The average age of the children that were handed a weapon and forced to fight was between 15 and 17. However, since 2014, the children of younger ages, even the ones who are 7 years old- have been seen to be forced into war. The first objects a 7 year old, school-age child becomes acquainted with being weapons, and them having to face with the horrible side of murders at such an early age is quite meaningful in seeing the extent of the catastrophe in Syria.
And the state of the Syrian children who were forced into migration is not so different from before. The global migration statistics have revealed that 50 million children lost their homes and 17 million children were forced into migration worldwide. According to this statistics, one out of every two refugees is a child. And the country harboring the highest number of child refugees is Turkey.
And lastly, the news that, according to the data of the German Department of Homeland Security, of the children who seek asylum in Germany, 8991 of them are missing caused a worldwide dismay. This number bears a striking testimony to the fact that the refugee problem, which had extended to Europe, has reached a more tragic scale than expected. And where and in what conditions these children, currently live, what manner of lives they lead, and whether they suffer abuse or not, remain a mystery.
A child is a sinless, innocent and pure being, unfamiliar with the grim side of life. Within their innocent worlds, they are not capable of grasping the cruelty and wickedness of some people. The childhood experiences are always remembered as a pleasant tale; innocuous and completely pure. And in that untainted world, villains and the concept of evil never exist.
However, in a period when they think of life as a game, the children of war were faced with the death of their parents and siblings, and the devastation of their homes through bombs; forced to take up arms and fight; and leaving their countries behind, they were dragged into dark, unfamiliar environments. They deserve a very bright future; a future that can compensate for all these experiences they go through.
Undoubtedly, the cease-fire in Syria will not put an end to all these. Just when people have tasted the serene atmosphere of peace, with the expiry of the cease-fire, they will once more return to the horrible aspect of war. The short-term tranquility that was achieved in the feast will once again leave its place to bombs. Although short-term cease-fires bring ease in terms of matters such as humanitarian aids, they are certainly not what Syria really needs.
What Syria really needs is to be able to return to the long-forgotten environment of love and unity. Many might consider an atmosphere where love and togetherness reign supreme a far cry for Syria. However, the future is not bleak for either the people or the children of Syria. The plans of those who oppress, instigate war and deem the environment of war suitable for the Middle East will not continue forever. The Divine Justice will be served and what is righteous will prevail over the superstitious. This environment of trial is created so that we can see the terrifying extent oppression can reach. It should not be forgotten that God is indeed the Protector of the aggrieved.
We hope that the weapons that quieted down during Eid will never be fired again. We hope that this atmosphere of peace will be permanent, and the children who are worthy of everything beautiful will achieve the peace they deserve. We hope that the world of Islam will celebrate many feasts, away from wars and in unity. May the feast of the entire world of Islam be blessed.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Iran’s pack of lies

With the Haj pilgrimage just successfully completed in Makkah with no serious injuries this year...

Mullah, prince and taqiyah trap

Ever since they seized power in 1979 Iran s ruling mullahs have faced the challenge of forging a...

Submarines making a serious comeback

Gliding stealthily through the ocean depths attack submarines quietly shadow their quarry ready...

Soldiers replace tourists in Aleppo

Instead of colorful handmade caps for sale to Syrians and foreign tourists Zakaria Mosuli the...

Exemplary and successful Haj

Praise be to Allah who has helped Hajis to complete their Haj easily conveniently and in full...

Where Islam and democracy meet

Ever wondered why the Middle East the heart of the Islamic world remains in constant state of...

India’s prohibition hypocrisy

Last month 18 people in the Gopalganj district of India s Bihar state died after consuming...

A rallying call for poverty eradication

Economic growth is not enough to save those threatened daily with starvation Governments need to...

KSA honored to handle Haj

The most common question I receive from people is if the Haj season is becoming a cumbersome...

From war or wealth: The many faces of Haj

There are those who come from countries at war others who saved their entire lives and some...

Between friends and foes

Indian foreign policy continues to go through an intense phase of churning largely aimed at its...

Obama’s last chance for Middle East peace

Next year marks the centennial of the Balfour Declaration the British statement that paved the...

Hungary: Closing the border

Hungary is not far away from issuing orders to open fire on refugees said one of the European...

Flawless Haj arrangements

The Kingdom has recently received more than 1 3 million pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom...

Saving refugees to save Europe

The refugee crisis in Europe was already pushing the European Union toward disintegration when on...

Baseless allegations

What seemed out of the question had finally happened The US Congress passed a bill that would...

Around Arab News

Historic Hira Cave a big draw with the faithful

MAKKAH Just outside the holy city of Makkah lies one of Islam s most important historical sites a...

Sindi to address German Academy of Sciences

JEDDAH The German National Academy of Sciences has chosen Saudi scholar and Shoura Council member...

Women’s participation in Saudi political process has improved

RIYADH Saudi women s participation in the political affairs of the Kingdom has improved through...

Saudi woman, 20, granted khula after being forced to smoke hashish

JEDDAH The Family Court in Jeddah issued a divorce khula ruling in favor of a Saudi woman in her...

A 10-month Umrah season proposed

RIYADH A government proposal to extend the Umrah season from the current eight months to 10 is...

UK girl drops torture charges against dad

RIYADH A girl who holds British citizenship wants to drop a case of alleged torture filed in a...

1,000 productive families to run Makkah school canteens

JEDDAH The department of school and student affairs at the General Directorate of Education in...

Love stories written by TV host to be shown in Ramadan

RIYADH Writer and TV host Dr Mohsin Shaikh Al Hassan has written three love stories to be...

526 rotten carcasses heading for Jeddah seized

JEDDAH The sub municipality of Southern Jeddah has seized what it said 526 rotten slaughtered...

95% of beggars in EP are elderly expats or kids

JEDDAH While begging takes place throughout the year on the Kingdom s streets it increases...

JASTA violates sovereignty of states: Saudi justice minster

JEDDAH Minister of Justice Walid Al Samaani said Friday that the recently passed JASTA bill...

Iran’s pack of lies

With the Haj pilgrimage just successfully completed in Makkah with no serious injuries this year...

Mullah, prince and taqiyah trap

Ever since they seized power in 1979 Iran s ruling mullahs have faced the challenge of forging a...

Submarines making a serious comeback

Gliding stealthily through the ocean depths attack submarines quietly shadow their quarry ready...

Sustaining cease-fire

This year the prayer of the Eid Al Adha was performed in peace for the first time in 5 years The...

Soldiers replace tourists in Aleppo

Instead of colorful handmade caps for sale to Syrians and foreign tourists Zakaria Mosuli the...