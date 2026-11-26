DUBAI: The UAE’s Hoor Al-Qasimi has been appointed curator of the 62nd Venice Biennale, becoming the first Arab woman to helm the prestigious international art exhibition.

The president and director of Sharjah Art Foundation was named director of La Biennale di Venezia’s visual arts department on Thursday, following a board meeting on Nov. 20.

The exhibition is set to run from April 8 to Nov. 26, 2028, with previews taking place from April 5 to 7.

Al-Qasimi recalled first visiting the Venice Biennale in 2003, shortly after taking up her curatorial role at the Sharjah Biennial.

In a recent statement, she said: “For me, La Biennale continues to be a critical space to engage with the work of influential artists and curators.”

She was “honored” and grateful to President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco and the board “for their confidence and trust. I look forward to working with the team of La Biennale and welcoming audiences to the 62nd edition.”

Al-Qasimi has been instrumental in positioning Sharjah as an international hub for contemporary art, having established Sharjah Art Foundation in 2009.

At the helm of the Sharjah Biennial since 2003, she has curated numerous exhibitions, including the biennial’s landmark 15th edition in 2023 and a touring retrospective of pioneering Emirati conceptual artist Hassan Sharif.

Her appointment also marks a return to Venice in a curatorial capacity, having previously overseen the UAE’s national pavilion at the 56th edition of the biennale in 2015.

Her international curatorial credits include the second Lahore Biennale in 2020, Japan’s sixth Aichi Triennale, titled “A Time Between Ashes and Roses,” in 2025, and the 25th Biennale of Sydney, titled “Rememory,” in 2026.

In 2024, Al-Qasimi topped British publication ArtReview’s Power 100 list of the most influential figures in the contemporary art world.

She also serves as president of the International Biennial Association, Sharjah Museums Authority and The Africa Institute, as well as president and director of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.