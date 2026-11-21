DUBAI: London-based rare book dealer Peter Harrington is bringing a selection of atlases, travel accounts and manuscripts to the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi, tracing how Europe’s growing knowledge of the Indian Ocean became valuable commercial intelligence.

The selection will be shown within Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, curated by Marika Sardar, which takes the Indian Ocean as its theme. The fair runs from Nov. 19-22 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat.

Ptolemy and Martin Waldseemüller’s Geographia (1513), £750,000. (Supplied)

“For us, it was an opportunity to explore the Arabian Peninsula’s historical importance as a crossroads between Europe, Africa and Asia,” Pom Harrington of Peter Harrington told Arab News.

“Long before the European navigators arrived in these waters, Arab merchants and sailors were operating sophisticated trading networks connecting the Gulf, East Africa, India and Southeast Asia,” he said.

“European exploration didn’t begin with a blank map,” he added. “European mapmakers drew on this existing knowledge, alongside information gathered through their own voyages and encounters.”

Fracanzano da Montalboddo’s Itinerarium Portugallensium (1508), £450,000. (Supplied)

“The principal players have changed over the centuries, but the geography hasn’t,” Harrington said.

The most expensive item is English cartographer Robert Dudley’s “Arcano del Mare” (1661), the world’s first sea atlas, priced at around $1,253,00. It contains the first printed map of the Indian Ocean by an English cartographer, with markings for currents, winds and magnetic variation.

“By the time of Robert Dudley’s ‘Arcano del Mare’ in 1661, the level of detail is remarkable,” he said. The atlas marks the Portuguese settlements of Doba (Dibba) and Corfacam (Khor Fakkan) in present-day UAE.

A 1513 edition of “Geographia” by Greek geographer Ptolemy and German cartographer Martin Waldseemuller, priced at about $989,000, places ancient geography alongside new maps informed by Portuguese voyages. It includes “one of the earliest printed maps to show a recognizably modern Arabia,” Harrington said.

Jan Huygen van Linschoten’s Discours of Voyages (1598), £150,00. (Supplied)

Also in the selection is the first Latin edition of Italian editor Fracanzano da Montalboddo’s “Itinerarium Portugallensium” (1508), priced at around $593,400, which contains the earliest printed account of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama’s voyage to Calicut.

Dutch merchant Jan Huygen van Linschoten’s “Discours of Voyages” (1598), priced at $196,500, brought together information about navigation, commerce and Portuguese trading operations in Asia.

“For decades, it was an essential guide for ships sailing east and helped Dutch and English merchants challenge Portuguese dominance of the spice trade,” Harrington said. “Geographical knowledge was enormously valuable commercial intelligence.”

The dealer is also showing a 1529 Spanish edition of Venetian merchant Marco Polo’s travels, which describes the region’s trading ports and the trade in spices, silk, ivory and precious stones.

Alongside it is a complete, unabridged 1768 manuscript of Moroccan explorer Ibn Battuta’s “Rihla.” The firm brought another copy of the text to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair earlier this year.

“His journeys took him across Arabia, East Africa, India and Southeast Asia, and his descriptions give us an extraordinary insight into the ports, trading communities and everyday life of the time,” Harrington said.

Peter Harrington has exhibited in the UAE since 2016, at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the former Abu Dhabi Art fair and the Sharjah International Book Fair. It has previously taken part in Frieze Masters in London.

The Middle East accounts for 15-20 percent of the firm’s international sales, according to Harrington. The UAE is its largest market in the region, with a growing collector base in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

“Interest in the region is particularly strong in material relating to its own history, from medieval manuscripts and early Islamic printing to travel, exploration, cartography and political history,” he said.