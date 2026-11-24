DUBAI: Mexican actress Darana Alvarez and Moroccan actress Nisrin Erradi walked the red carpet on the fourth day of the Marrakech International Film Festival, the same day films starring them were screened.

Alvarez chose a black halter dress layered over a white lace top. (Getty Images)

Alvarez chose a black halter dress layered over a white lace top, with black sandals, while Erradi opted for an oversized ivory suit with a matching top and wide-leg trousers, paired with gold drop earrings.

Alvarez stars in “Sad Girlz” from Mexican director Fernanda Tovar, which screened in the official competition on Monday. The film follows two teenage swimmers whose friendship is tested as they train for a competition.

Erradi has three films in this year’s program. “Waves of Silence,” by Iranian-Norwegian director Farzad Samsami, is also in the official competition. Shot in Morocco, the drama about migrant shipwrecks features Moroccan actors Amine Ennaji and Younes Bouab.

Both titles are among 14 first and second features competing for the Etoile d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

Also on Monday, the Horizons section screened “The Roses of Marrakech” by Italian director Ginevra Elkann, in which Erradi appears alongside French actress Fanny Ardant. Her third film, “Strawberries,” by Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi, is part of the gala screenings lineup.

Erradi is known for her lead role in Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s “Everybody Loves Touda,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

French-Italian actress Chiara Mastroianni also attended on Monday, wearing an oversized white shirt with a black skirt that extended into a train.

The evening’s gala screening was “Paper Tiger,” by US director James Gray, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

Other Arab titles in this year’s lineup include director Mohammed Hammad’s Egyptian psychological thriller “Safe Exit,” director Sara Ishaq’s “The Station,” which is set in Yemen, and director Ahmed Hassouna’s documentary about Gaza, “Citizen Osama.”

The festival’s 23rd edition, which opened on Nov. 20 with US director Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut” and has French actress Marion Cotillard as jury president, features 76 films from 39 countries and runs until Nov. 28.