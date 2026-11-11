JEDDAH: In Jeddah, efforts to preserve craftsmanship are gaining momentum through cultural initiatives highlighting the traditional professions that have shaped the city’s social and economic identity over time.

As part of these efforts, Jameel Library has brought renewed attention to the book “Artisans in the City of Jeddah” through its cultural programs, which explore the history of artisans, their working environments, and the ways in which skills and knowledge have been passed down through generations, demonstrating their role in preserving the city’s collective memory and professional heritage.

(Akhbaar 24)

Complementing these efforts, Hayy Jameel is hosting the “Makers Matters 2026” event, bringing together artisans, designers, and creative professionals to showcase works that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern technologies and digital manufacturing.

(Akhbaar 24)

These activities seek to bridge heritage and contemporary creativity through interactive workshops and hands-on experiences, strengthening the role of traditional crafts in the cultural landscape while opening new opportunities for their development and introducing them to younger generations in innovative and engaging ways.

This article was first published on Akhbaar 24.