DUBAI: Saudi-born Princess Rajwa of Jordan and her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, met with Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha of Brunei and their daughter, Princess Zahra, this week.

“With our dear friends, Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha of Brunei and their beautiful daughter, Zahra,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram, in a joint post with the Bruneian prince.

For the meeting, Princess Rajwa wore a chocolate-brown ribbed knit top with a button front and high neck, paired with blue flared jeans and a fine layered necklace.

The couple last stepped out together in August at the graduation ceremony of Al-Hussein Technical University’s sixth cohort in Amman, where Princess Rajwa wore an all-gray ensemble by Japanese label Toga Archives.

Princess Rajwa married the crown prince in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman, and the couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.