DUBAI: The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has announced the four lead curators for the third edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale to be held next year in Jeddah.

They are: Nada Raza, director of the Alserkal Arts Foundation, William Robinson, former head of the Islamic Art department at Christie’s, Alain Fouad George, I.M. Pei professor of Islamic art and architecture at the University of Oxford and director of the Lusail Institute in Doha, and Idries Trevathan, former chief curator of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.

Conceived and launched by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the event is the first of its kind dedicated to Islamic art and culture, both ancient and modern, from around the world.

Each of the lead curators will present an exhibition, bringing their own perspective to the event while exploring intangible heritage, resilience and community.

The biennale will also continue to broaden its institutional outreach through AlMadar (The Orbit). This collaborative platform brings together Saudi and international institutions, museums and individuals that represent Islamic culture and art.

In 2027 AlMadar will include a digitized archival platform and expanded programs in Saudi Arabia and at partner institutions around the world, fostering a global network dedicated to deepening and sharing knowledge of Islamic arts.

The event opens on Nov. 1 at the award-winning Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

New artworks, commissioned by the foundation, will feature prominently throughout the event.

The outdoor area will showcase the winning design from the second edition of the AlMusalla Prize, which reimagines the future of spaces of worship. Situated beneath the terminal’s iconic canopies, the installation will weave together contemporary artworks and public programs.