RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has won 10 Stevie Awards, among the leading regional accolades for workplace innovation, in recognition of a series of projects implemented in the fields of innovation and sustainability across the cultural sector.

The awards included two Gold Stevie Awards: one for the Cultural Skills Competition project in the Innovation in Business Information Apps category and another for the Culture and Arts in the Urban Landscape Guide in the Strategic Innovation in Government Publications category.

The ministry also received two Silver Stevie Awards: one for the Culture Incubator project in the Innovation in Business Information Apps category and another for the Support for Program and Activity Implementation project in the Organizational Innovation category. It also secured six Bronze Stevie Awards for various cultural projects and programs implemented recently.

Launched in 2002, the Stevie Awards are among the most prominent honors recognizing organizational excellence, fostering a culture of achievement, and showcasing best practices across a range of sectors.

The Ministry of Culture's win reflects its efforts to adopt innovative, data-driven operating models, improve operational efficiency, and empower national talent.