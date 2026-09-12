DUBAI: American singer Pink used a long Instagram statement this week to explain why she shared a message attacking rapper Macklemore over his support for Palestinians at an Ed Sheeran concert, after a week of criticism online.

Macklemore opened for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 4 and 5. He appeared in a keffiyeh, said Gaza and the West Bank were not forgotten, and performed “Hind’s Hall,” his 2024 song about the war, while footage from Gaza ran across the stadium screens.

Addressing Jewish members of the audience, he said criticism of Israel “in no way is a criticism of you.”

The message Pink shared, from the group StopAntisemitism, called the set “anti-Israel propaganda” and said ticket holders were owed apologies and refunds. She posted a run of sarcastic memes as the criticism built, and was accused of prejudice.

“A repost isn’t a statement, and a meme isn’t a spine,” Pink wrote, adding that the post she shared used language she would not have picked herself. She said she was born Jewish, does not speak for Israel or any government, and repeated a position she took in October 2023 that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

Her objection, she wrote, was to Macklemore deciding on Jewish fans’ behalf that his remarks were not aimed at them. She described the week as a lonely one.