Nari Ward

Nari Ward. (Supplied)

The Jamaican-American artist contributes this work — “Ground Break Duty” — to the recently opened Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. The installation, in the shape of a dhow, is constructed from copper, rebar, rope, fishing nets, and “locally gathered objects to reflect on Abu Dhabi’s history as a port city shaped by exchange and cultural encounter.”

Karl Mattar

“Weather of the World” is the Beirut-based musician’s first release under his real name, having previously gone by Charlie Rayne or Interbellum. It’s also the debut from indie label Bagno Records, founded by Mattar and fellow Lebanese singer-songwriter Julia Sabra, and is, Sabra tells Arab News, “a record about love, war and heartbreak” with stripped-back acoustic instrumentation and “some subtle electronic/ambient soundscapes.”

Mahmoud Moussa

The late Egyptian sculptor — a significant figure in Arab modernism — is the focus of a new show at Maha Al-Mansoori Art Gallery in Abu Dhabi. The exhibition — “Sculpture, Form & Memory” — is, the press release states, “considers how material can hold memory, how reduction can intensify expression, and how subjects drawn from lived experience can achieve a presence that exceeds their immediate reference.” The untitled work pictured is part of the show.

Majed Zalila

Cinar Rugs on Dubai’s Al-Khayat Avenue hosts the Tunisian artist’s latest solo exhibition “Beyond Frames.” The works on display, a press release states, “underline (Zalila’s) inimitable style of incorporating found objects and everyday items into his works,” which critics have described as “expressionist and as contemporary art brut.” The artist said: “We all hold up a frame when we meet other people. I want visitors to look past that frame and smile.”