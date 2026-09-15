BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions persisted after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom’s East-West pipeline offline and cast doubt on ​efforts to ease shipping risks in the Gulf.

Brent crude futures rose $1.37, or 1.3 percent, to $107.05 ‌a barrel at 07:06 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.53, or 1.51 percent, at $102.92 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, while ​Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran, fuelling concerns that the Middle East conflict ​could widen and disrupt global oil supplies.

The Houthis carried out a missile and drone ⁠attack on the Khamis Mushait military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, hitting aircraft hangars, radar systems, ​runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen.

This followed attacks on Friday on Saudi Arabia, ​which Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq, that disrupted the country’s East-West pipeline, which allows oil exports to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

“Oil traders are treating every fresh attack or infrastructure hit as incremental supply risk, while ​staying highly sensitive to any sign that the East-West pipeline or Hormuz flows could normalise,” said Tim ​Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Commodity vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to fewer than 10 transits ‌a ⁠day over the weekend, from a 10-day average of 14, raising concerns over a route that typically carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Saudi Arabia could begin to exhaust oil available for export within days unless it restores operations on the East-West pipeline, ​potentially removing as much as ​4 percent of global oil ⁠supply from the market, according to Saudi buyers and traders.

The world’s biggest exporter has used the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day — around ​4 percent of global supply — to the port of Yanbu on the Red ​Sea.

“Plenty of uncertainty ⁠remains over the extent of damage and the duration of the outage for the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia. Prices are likely to remain well supported until we get clarity,” ING analysts said in a note.

Separately, ⁠President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support ​a US proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end ​its war on Ukraine.