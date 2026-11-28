RIYADH: Saudi fintech financing, homebuying services and enterprise artificial intelligence featured in regional startup activity this week, alongside venture fund closings targeting the Gulf and Africa.

OORI partners with Oumla on investment infrastructure

Saudi private-markets investment platform OORI partnered with digital-asset infrastructure provider Oumla to develop investment technology for banks and financial institutions.

The agreement combines OORI OS, which manages processes including due diligence, Shariah screening, investor onboarding and portfolio reporting, with Oumla’s asset-digitization and blockchain-based recordkeeping infrastructure.

OORI is licensed by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority.

The companies said the partnership aims to reduce administrative costs, improve ownership records and make transactions easier to trace. Wamda’s report did not disclose a financial value for the agreement.

Tamara expands debt financing by $400m

Tamara expanded its asset-backed financing facilities with MUFG and Standard Chartered by an initial combined $400 million.

Saudi fintech Tamara expanded its asset-backed financing facilities by an initial combined $400 million to support the growth and diversification of its products.

The agreements comprise an SR749 million ($199.68 million) facility from Japan’s MUFG Bank and a $200 million expansion of its existing US dollar-denominated facility with Standard Chartered.

Tamara described the MUFG transaction as the first Saudi-riyal-denominated securitization financing extended by an international bank to a fintech in the region.

The agreements represent debt financing rather than an equity fundraising round.

Led by co-founder and CEO Abdulmajeed Al-Sukhan, Tamara says it serves more than 26 million customers and over 160,000 merchants across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Saudi AI startup 009 raises $1.4m

Riyadh-based AI startup 009 raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed round led by Outliers Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors.

Founded in 2026 by Abdulrahman Bajaber and Mohammed Hashmi, the company develops AI agents that automate administrative and operational processes for government entities and industrial businesses.

Its technology maps organizational workflows and tests proposed automation using historical records before deployment.

Applications include reviewing permit requests, processing procurement documents and supporting maintenance operations.

The funding will support technology development and deployments in sectors including manufacturing, mining and defense.

Its systems can operate within customers’ infrastructure, including private clouds and networks disconnected from the internet, while retaining human approval for sensitive actions.

Sooner secures $20m financing package

Sooner team

UAE-based Sooner secured $20 million comprising $5 million in equity and a $15 million Shariah-compliant debt facility.

Nuwa Capital led the equity round, joined by 500 Global, Annex Investments, and Plus VC, as well as Serkal Group, Axeed Group, 21Ventures, and Iliad Partners alongside angel investors.

Amwal Capital Partners provided the debt facility.

Founded by Mohammed Aziz, Gabriel Garcia Leyva and Vlad Cherevkov, Sooner operates a down-payment support platform licensed by the Dubai Land Department.

Eligible first-time buyers contribute 10 percent rather than 20 percent upfront, with the remaining down payment spread over 60 monthly installments.

The company said the financing provides capacity to support 1 billion Emirati dirhams ($272.29 million) in home purchases during 2027.

Since launching in July, Sooner says it has received approximately 9,000 applications and supported around $10 million in home purchases.

InvoiceQ closes $5m series A

InvoiceQ team

Jordanian electronic-invoicing and tax-compliance company invoiceQ raised $5 million in a series A round that exceeded its fundraising target.

Manara Ventures and Next Ventures led the investment, with participation from Orange Ventures, the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund, and the Jordan Small and Medium Enterprises Fund, known as SME Fund Jo.

Founded in 2020 by Mohannad Tobal, Mohammad Bassit, Fadi Al-Jabali and Amer Ayyad, the Amman-headquartered company says it serves more than 1,400 businesses across eight regional markets.

Its platform connects with accounting, enterprise-management, point-of-sale, banking and payment systems to automate tax-compliant invoicing.

The funding will support regional expansion and product development. It also marks SME Fund Jo’s second investment in the company.

Iliad Partners closes $33.4m debut fund

Iliad Partners team

UAE-based Iliad Partners announced the final close of its debut venture capital fund at $33.4 million, with new commitments from the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments and Alpha Bank.

Its backers include Jada Fund of Funds, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, alongside Greek banks and family investors from the Gulf and Europe.

Founded by Christos Mastoras, Iliad Partners targets early-stage business-to-business software and AI companies, primarily in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with selective European investments, particularly in Greece.

Its portfolio includes OTO, Penny, Qashio, Comfi and Balio.

The firm plans to continue deploying capital over the next three years while supporting portfolio companies’ financing, commercial partnerships and cross-border expansion.

First Circle Capital closes $26m African fintech fund

First Circle Capital

Pan-African venture capital firm First Circle Capital closed its debut fund at $26 million to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage financial technology companies.

Backers include the International Finance Corporation, Bpifrance, and Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, as well as Axian, the Dutch Good Growth Fund, Stellar Foundation and FSD Africa.

Founded by Selma Ribica, Agnes Aistleitner and Robert Smith, the firm has offices in Kampala, Nairobi, Casablanca and Cape Town.

Its investment mandate includes Egypt and Morocco, alongside other African markets, targeting insurance technology, alternative lending, financial infrastructure and regulatory technology.

First Circle Capital has invested in 18 companies across Africa, including Morocco’s WafR and Egypt’s Balad.