Al-Watania Poultry marked three major milestones during the Middle East Poultry Expo in Riyadh, combining industry recognition, social responsibility excellence and new strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the poultry sector in Saudi Arabia.

The first milestone is the honoring of Sheikh Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi with the Poultry Excellence Award in recognition of his long-standing role in establishing a national poultry industry, localizing knowledge, and building Saudi capabilities that have become part of the Kingdom’s food security system.

Al-Watania Poultry also received an award for “Excellence in Social Responsibility and Cooperative Work,” reflecting the company’s broader institutional impact in creating opportunities, developing Saudi talent, supporting community initiatives and strengthening sustainable workplace practices.

In addition to the awards, the company signed two strategic agreements during the expo. The first, with Cobb-Vantress, focuses on developing breeder production and distribution, transferring technical expertise and localizing knowledge. The second, with Al-Taqa Al-Namia International, will enhance energy efficiency and operational reliability.

Ahmed Al-Qaraawi, CEO of Al-Watania Poultry, said that these milestones reflect the company’s journey from foundation to impact and future growth.

“Al-Watania Poultry’s story began with a vision to build a strong national industry, and today that vision continues through knowledge localization, Saudi capability development, and strategic partnerships that support food security and sector sustainability,” he added.

Together, these milestones underline Al-Watania Poultry’s continued role in strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s poultry industry, while supporting the Kingdom’s broader food security objectives.