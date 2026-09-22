Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has launched the new 2027 Toyota Hilux in the Kingdom, introducing the latest evolution of a vehicle that has earned the trust of generations of drivers across the Kingdom. The launch was part of the Buraidah International Dates Carnival activities.



Since its introduction to the Saudi market, the Toyota Hilux has earned a reputation for durability, reliability, and versatility. Today, it remains one of the country’s most recognizable vehicles, equally at home on urban roads, in the workplace, and across Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes.



The new Toyota Hilux builds on this established legacy with a significant enhancement in design, technology, comfort, and safety, while retaining the capability that it has been renowned for across its previous generations.



The new generation features a completely redesigned exterior and interior, giving the Toyota Hilux a more contemporary and confident presence while preserving its distinctive character. The cabin has also been elevated with enhanced refinement and technology, including a 12.3-inch display audio system and a high-resolution multi-information display.



Safety is further strengthened through Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, introducing advanced technologies designed to support drivers across a range of conditions. These include a pre-collision system, lane keeping system and blind spot monitor, while panoramic view cameras are available on higher grades.



The new Toyota Hilux includes multiple drive modes that support its off-road capabilities to establish confidence when driving across varied terrain. This versatility reinforces why the Toyota Hilux is a longstanding choice for guests seeking a vehicle capable of adapting to both everyday life and more demanding journeys.



Mazin Ghazi Jameel, head of distributor operations, ALJ Motors, said: “The all-new Toyota Hilux marks another important chapter for a model that has become deeply embedded in the Saudi market. Its continued evolution reflects Toyota’s ability to respond to the diverse demands of the Kingdom, combining proven capability with new levels of technology, safety, and comfort. As the mobility sector continues to evolve, the Toyota Hilux remains an important part of a broader offering designed to serve the different ways people and businesses move across Saudi Arabia.”



For ALJ Motors, the launch of the new Toyota Hilux in the Kingdom reflects its continued commitment to bringing Toyota’s latest products, technologies and innovations to Saudi Arabia, while evolving with changing expectations of its guests and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 mobility objectives through the provision of diversified mobility solutions.