Alfanar Engineering Services has announced the signing of an agreement with IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH during its participation in the CIGRE Paris Session 2026.

Alfanar Engineering Services, with its established testing, commissioning, and field-service capabilities, and IPS Energy with its Intelligent Commissioning Management software, will offer combined digitized, intelligent, and sustainable commissioning services across energy and other infrastructure projects in the Kingdom

Under the collaboration, Alfanar Engineering Services will lead the engineering framework by defining testing workflows and protocols, developing client-facing digital reporting formats, establishing pass/fail criteria and asset structures, and validating the solution through live commissioning projects. IPS Energy will provide its IPS ENERGY Intelligent Commissioning Management and Asset Performance Management software, along with integration interfaces, solution architecture, training, and technical expertise.

The agreement was signed by Sattam Al-Motairi, chief operations officer of Alfanar Engineering Services, and Michael Schneider, chief executive of IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH. The collaboration brings together Alfanar Engineering Services’ established testing, commissioning, and field-service capabilities in Saudi Arabia with IPS Energy’s intelligent software solutions and digital expertise.

Al-Motairi said: “At Alfanar Engineering Services, we are excited to help shape the future of digital testing and commissioning in Saudi Arabia by building on our extensive expertise in supporting the Kingdom’s expanding energy infrastructure. Partnering with a global technology provider such as IPS enables us to further scale our capabilities, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to our customers at a time of significant investment and transformation across the energy sector.”

Schneider added: “Working with Alfanar Engineering Services brings together IPS Energy’s Intelligent Commissioning and Asset Performance Management capabilities with leading regional engineering and delivery expertise. Our shared objective is to create a more connected digital thread, from testing and commissioning through ongoing performance management, enabling project and asset teams to make faster, better-informed decisions across the asset lifecycle while improving efficiency and quality.”