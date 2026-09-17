Following the resounding success of 'The 2026 KSA Stakeholder Gathering' (TSG2026), held on Sept. 8-9 in Riyadh, The Hospitality Network (THN) welcomed over 600 industry leaders to Saudi Arabia for two days of purposeful engagement across the hospitality and real estate industry. Supporting Saudi Vision 2030, TSG2026 continued THN’s mission to unite the region’s decision-makers and set the tone for the 2026 Stakeholder Conference (TSC2026) in Dubai.

Recap of TSG2026 in Saudi Arabia

Over 600 industry leaders gathered in Riyadh, representing operators, owners & developers, consultants, designers, and leading suppliers & manufacturers.

Intensive roundtable discussions addressed technology, sustainability, design & architecture, and development, topics aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Keynote sessions featured Philip Wooller (STR, a CoStar Group Company), Ben Edwards (Red Sea Global), and Imran Changezi (Diriyah Company), sharing insights on hotel performance, visionary destination development, and the projects reshaping Saudi hospitality & real estate.

Three panel discussions, The Rise of Saudi Hospitality, Innovating for the Future, and The Rise of Branded Residences, brought together industry experts to explore the pillars shaping the future of the industry, moderated by Paul Boldy (OBMI).

The Hospitality Awards honored 12 winners across Individual, Company, and Project categories, selected from over 100 nominations, celebrating the visionaries and projects driving innovation and impact across Saudi Hospitality & Real Estate.

Attendees joined curated roundtable meetings, designed to match stakeholders with ideal partners, resulting in outcome-driven conversations and strategic partnerships. Purpose-built experience booths enabled participants to step inside future-ready concepts across sustainability, design, technology, and guest experience.

With TSG2026 setting the tone, The Hospitality Network now looks ahead to The 2026 EMEA Stakeholder Conference in Dubai, taking place on Nov. 10–12. Building on the momentum from Riyadh, TSC2026 will broaden the conversation across the EMEA region, uniting decision-makers to explore opportunities, accelerate innovation, and shape the next chapter of hospitality & real estate.

The 2026 KSA Stakeholder Gathering once again demonstrated why The Hospitality Network remains the region’s trusted convener of high-level engagement, delivering events that drive purposeful conversations and lasting business impact.

“Saudi Arabia has become essential to our regional vision,” said Martina Bjorkenor, managing director at The Hospitality Network. “What we saw at TSG2026 sets the tone for TSC2026 in Dubai: more connected, more collaborative, and future-facing.”

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