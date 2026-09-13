Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh has achieved second place in the Ada’a Health Award, organized by the Ministry of Health, under the Excellence in Maternity Care track.

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh was selected among 25 healthcare organizations recognized nationwide in the eighth edition of the award, from more than 2,700 healthcare providers that entered the competition across six excellence tracks. King Fahad Medical City secured first place in the track.

The recognition was presented during the award ceremony held yesterday at King Fahad Cultural Center in Riyadh, in acknowledgment of the hospital’s efforts to establish an integrated maternity and childcare service. Established in 2023, the service covers the mother’s journey from her first antenatal visit through postpartum care, as well as the child’s journey from the first hours of life through well-child clinics, vaccinations, and growth monitoring.

Since its establishment, the service has recorded zero maternal deaths and reduced the rate of postpartum hemorrhage complications from 3.3 percent to nearly zero. The rate of antenatal care visits has also reached a level aligned with WHO targets. In newborn care, skin-to-skin contact within the first hour reached 100 percent, while exclusive breastfeeding at discharge reached 89 percent, compared with an international benchmark of 75 percent.

These outcomes have been further reinforced by a number of local and international accreditations received by Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh, reflecting its continued commitment to quality of care and patient safety. These include certification from the Saudi Patient Safety Center, accreditation from Joint Commission International, Baby-Friendly Hospital accreditation, and Planetree Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care.

Professor Thamer Adnan Nouh, chief executive of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh, said: “Three years ago, we did not have a maternity department. For a service that is only three years old to be recognized among the healthcare organizations awarded at the national level is an achievement we are proud of. We also extend our sincere congratulations to King Fahad Medical City on its well-deserved first place.”

He added:“Care is not measured by a single event, but by continuity — from the first antenatal visit, to delivery, to the first vaccination. The impact we seek to create is for this level of care to become what every mother expects for herself and her child, rather than simply what she hopes for.”

This achievement reflects Fakeeh Care Group’s commitment to developing integrated models of care centered on clinical outcomes, quality of care, and patient experience, contributing to the advancement of healthcare services and better outcomes for patients across the Kingdom.

Fakeeh Care Group is an integrated healthcare group with more than four decades of experience, encompassing a comprehensive network of hospitals, medical centers, and healthcare, educational, and technology services.

The group continues to expand across the Kingdom and the region, guided by clinical excellence, quality of care, patient experience, and innovation, in line with its vision of delivering trusted, person-centered healthcare.