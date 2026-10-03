Islam Al-Bayaa has formally assumed his role as CEO of KPMG Middle East, following the announcement of his appointment on May 15, when KPMG confirmed he would take office effective Oct. 1.

Al-Bayaa will lead KPMG Middle East across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, overseeing a firm of more than 5,000 people across 10 offices.

As Al-Bayaa begins his tenure, KPMG has appointed Khalil Al-Sedais as country leader for Saudi Arabia. Al-Sedais will lead KPMG’s business in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on clients, people, growth and the continued development of the firm’s capabilities in the Kingdom.

The leadership transition comes as businesses across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East navigate rapid economic and technological change. Long-term diversification programs, increased investment, the growth of new industries and deeper regional connectivity are reshaping where organizations deploy capital, build capabilities and pursue growth.

Al-Bayaa said: “The Middle East is entering a new phase of growth, with businesses operating across more connected markets, capital moving in new directions and technology reshaping how decisions are made. KPMG has an important role to play in helping clients navigate that environment with the depth of local expertise and regional perspective they increasingly expect.”

He added: “My focus will be on bringing those capabilities together more effectively across KPMG Middle East, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous leadership. We will continue to strengthen how we work across the region, invest in our people, and entrench our high-performing family culture to deliver impact and value for our clients in the years ahead.”

Al-Bayaa brings more than three decades of experience across professional services, transactions and investment banking. He began his career with KPMG in the UK before spending more than a decade in investment banking in London. He rejoined KPMG in Saudi Arabia in January 2009 and has since held senior leadership roles through a period of significant economic and institutional transformation across the region.

As CEO of KPMG Middle East, Al-Bayaa will focus on strengthening collaboration across the firm’s regional businesses, supporting clients operating across multiple markets and investing in the capabilities required in areas including technology, artificial intelligence, governance and cross-border growth.

Meanwhile, Al-Sedais brings more than 22 years of experience providing audit and advisory services to public-sector entities working with local and international businesses across a range of sectors. As a longstanding senior leader at KPMG, he is a board member for the Middle East firm and was the regional managing partner — Riyadh since 2013, while also chairing the firm’s Advisory Quality and Nationalization Committees.

He is a certified public accountant with the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants and was board and executive committee member for SOCPA between 2021 and 2024. He is also a board member of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers where he chairs the Audit Committee.

In his new role, Al-Sedais will lead KPMG’s Saudi Arabia agenda at a time of continued transformation across the Kingdom’s economy. His priorities will include deepening sector expertise, strengthening client relationships, developing Saudi talent and connecting KPMG’s local capabilities with the firm’s wider regional and global network.

“Saudi Arabia’s transformation continues to reshape the opportunities and expectations facing businesses across the Kingdom. Having worked closely with organizations across the Saudi market for more than two decades, my focus will be on keeping KPMG close to our clients, strengthening the quality and depth of our expertise, and continuing to invest in Saudi talent and capabilities as the market evolves,” Al-Sedais said.