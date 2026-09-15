LuLu Group continues to accelerate the rollout of its fast-growing convenience store format, SWFT by LuLu, with the inauguration of its fifth outlet at Al-Owd Metro Station in Riyadh. The new store reaffirms SWFT’s strategy of embedding itself within the Kingdom’s busiest transit points, offering commuters quick access to daily essentials, fresh grab-and-go meals, and everyday convenience without breaking their journey.

The store was formally inaugurated by Khalid Al-Malki, station manager — Al-Owd Metro Station, in the presence of Mohammed Haris, director, LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, marking a significant addition to SWFT’s growing network. This latest opening builds on the strong momentum SWFT has generated since its debut, bringing the total store count to five. The Al-Owd Metro Station store marks the brand’s continued push into the capital, further strengthening its presence along one of Riyadh’s busiest public transit corridors.

“The expansion at Al-Owd Metro Station is a clear signal of LuLu Group’s steady progress toward opening more SWFT stores across Saudi Arabia by 2030,” the group said. “As the Kingdom’s metro network and urban infrastructure continue to grow, SWFT is positioning itself as the go-to convenience destination for commuters and residents alike, blending speed, accessibility, and quality in one seamless shopping experience.”