Under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the Syrian Ministry of Energy and Saudi technology company CASHIN signed a strategic partnership agreement in Damascus on Sunday to develop and operate a national digital platform for petroleum derivatives.

The platform will integrate operational and financial processes across the petroleum derivatives value chain, supporting digital transformation, improving operational efficiency and strengthening governance across the sector.

The signing took place under the patronage of the Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al-Bashir and a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Energy, including Adviser to the Minister of Energy and General Supervisor of the International Projects Office Fuad Mosa and General Manager at the Ministry’s Oil and Gas Sector Mohammed Al-Hamidi.

The agreement aims to develop an integrated national digital platform that connects relevant entities through a unified system covering production, transportation, storage, distribution, fuel stations, and financial settlement. Built around an end-to-end “field to bank” approach, the platform will connect operational processes with financial flows and provide an integrated view of data across the various stages of value chain, supporting planning and informed decision-making across the sector while contributing to stronger oversight and transparency across the movement of petroleum derivatives.

Under the agreement, CASHIN will develop and operate the platform’s technology solutions with the Syrian Ministry of Energy, drawing on its experience in integrating operational and financial processes through digital systems.

The agreement is part of broader Saudi-Syrian cooperation in energy and digital transformation and provides a model for the regional expansion of Saudi technologies and the transfer of expertise and AI- and automation-based solutions to new markets across the region.